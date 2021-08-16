Check out the Timeform ratings review for the weekend including the Group Ones in France and England and a fascinating handicap winner.

There was a massive shock in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday as Torquator Tasso (up 7 lb to 130), one of the outsiders of the field, mowed down Tarnawa (125) and Hurricane Lane (128 from 125p) in the closing stages to provide Germany with a third Arc. Given the ground was testing, the majority stood their ground and it was still a very strong renewal, with multiple Group 1 winners in the field, while those without a top-level success this year had either been placed in Group 1 company or had won a Group 2. There were no pacemakers, however, which made for somewhat of a messy race, and Adayar in particular wasn’t suited by having to make his own running. The winner endured a wide passage for most of the race and was unable to quicken with Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane when that pair made their move at the cutaway, but Torquator Tasso gradually hit top gear down the outside and you could say he won with a bit up his sleeve.

Take nothing away from Torquator Tasso, he is an up-to-scratch winner of the Arc, but a career at stud might be the best option for him now, as it is hard to think he'll be able to top this if kept in training in 2022. There were five other Group 1s at Longchamp on Sunday and the first was won by Zellie (111p from 100p), who gave Andre Fabre a first win in the Prix Marcel Boussac in grand style. She showed improved form to turn the tables on Oscula and Fleur D’Iris, who she had finished runner-up to on her previous two starts. It was an impressive display, too, displaying a nice turn of foot and clearly relishing the soft conditions, confirming herself a big contender for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches or the 1000 Guineas next year. The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere looked an open renewal beforehand and it was Angel Bleu (114 from 103) who showed improved form on his first start for 10 weeks to come out on top. Already proven in soft ground, conditions were no problem for him and he wore down the long-time leader Noble Truth close home. He has been left in the Dewhurst and could be turned out quickly, but he shapes as though a mile would suit and the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster – for which he also holds an entry – at the end of the month may be a better option. There was nothing of the class of last year’s winner Tarnawa in this season’s renewal of the Prix de l’Opera, but three of the first five home were already Group 1 winners, and three-year-old Rougir (up 7 lb to 119) deservedly got off the mark for the season following a string on narrow defeats. The return to softer ground for the first time since her win in the Prix des Reservoirs last autumn clearly made all the difference. Audarya couldn’t match her third-place finish in the race last year, but easily fared best of those who raced prominently, and is the horse to take out of the race. She will likely head to the Breeders’ Cup next month to defend her crown in the Filly and Mare Turf.

The Prix de l’Abbaye is typically one of the weaker Group 1s in the calendar given the usual draw bias and this year’s race doesn’t seem one to get carried away with. The favourite Suesa caught the eye in the Nunthorpe at York on her previous start, but she disappointed and, though the winner, A Case of You (up 6 lb to 122), showed improved form, it's probably best not credit him with too much given Air de Valse, who he pulled so far clear with, had looked well exposed in pattern company prior to this. On Saturday, the long-awaited rematch between Stradivarius (123) and Trueshan (126) finally materialised in the Prix du Cadran, and it was the latter who confirmed himself the best stayer around with a high-class performance. Stradivarius has been a standing dish on the staying scene over the past five seasons, but he didn’t have any excuses here, seemingly just not quite the force of old, and having no answer for Trueshan in the closing stages after travelling strongly throughout. Trueshan holds an entry in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, a race he won convincingly last year, and will likely prove hard to beat, but Stradivarius is an unlikely runner and he future is uncertain. The Gosdens and Frankie Dettori had better luck in the other Group 1 on the card when Loving Dream (up 12 lb to 118) won the Prix de Royallieu 35 minutes later. The Ribblesdale winner relished the step up in trip and produced a big career best to hold off Believe In Love to record a British-trained one-two. Dettori also struck earlier on the card with Real World (120p) in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein. The four-year-old didn’t have to improve on his previous form to record a fourth successive win, but he displayed a very good attitude on the softest ground he has faced and remains a force to be reckoned with. The Sun Chariot Stakes was the feature race at Newmarket on Saturday and it looked a strong race beforehand, with the winners of the 1000 Guineas, Falmouth Stakes and Matron Stakes all lining up, but the race itself didn’t take as much winning as expected.

That isn’t taking anything away from Saffron Beach (up 8 lb to 119), who undoubtedly raised her game to record a first Group 1 for herself and her trainer, but was seemingly the beneficiary of some misfiring rivals, with only Billesdon Brook a lower-rated winner in the last 10 years. Saffron Beach doesn’t hold any entries on Champions Day, but Jane Chapple-Hyam mooted the possibility of her going to Keeneland on the 16th October in a post-race interview, where she also confirmed that she will stay in training as a four-year-old. Saffron Beach has the physique to progress again next season and will surely have no problem staying a mile and a quarter. The performance of the day at Ascot came from the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum (up 2 lb to 124) in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes. Heavy ground ensured that only a couple gave their running, but Hukum clearly relished conditions, running out a really comfortable winner of a race run at a sensible gallop. He hasn’t put a foot wrong on turf since his reappearance over an inadequate trip earlier in the year, recording a third Group 3 success of the campaign here, and the level of his form suggests he should remain competitive when moving back up in grade. Burrows stated there are potential Group 1 options in Hong Kong and Dubai for Hukum in the future and he won’t be out of place judged on this performance. The Bengough Stakes was won in good style by the improving Vadream (114 from 108), who shaped very well over seven furlongs in the Jersey Stakes on her previous start at Ascot and belatedly confirmed that promise with a smart effort. She beat a back-to-form King’s Lynn – who goes well at Ascot and his unlucky run in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot shouldn’t be forgotten – so there is a solid look to the form and you would think she will be campaigned as a sprinter from now on.

Tis Marvellous wins at Ascot

There was another smart sprinting performance earlier on the card from Tis Marvellous (up 3 lb to 118), who ran out an impressive winner of the listed Rous Stakes. He has bounced right back to his best in the second half of this year, recording his third win from his last four starts in some style. Dakota Gold, who was bidding for a hat-trick in the race, and Hurricane Ivor, weren’t at their best, but Tis Marvellous could be called the winner some way out, travelling strongly in testing conditions and having too much for the returning Minzaal inside the final furlong. Tis Marvellous has often come up short in pattern company but is clearly thriving at present and step back up in class is surely on the agenda now. Lastly, on Friday we saw an exciting performance from Sunray Major (116p from 99P) in the closing handicap at Ascot (see FREE replay below). A half-brother to the same connections’ top-class Kingman, he started at cramped odds for his handicap debut, and duly proved himself well ahead of his mark. The race was otherwise competitive in behind and the form has a solid look to it. He proved himself yet another pattern-class performer in a handicap for the Gosden team and he will be incredibly hard to beat if taking his chance in the Balmoral Handicap under a penalty back at Ascot later in the month, while connections will surely have aspirations for top-level success with him next season.