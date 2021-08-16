The Marcel Weiss-trained colt pounced late in the hands of Rene Piechulek to emulate compatriots Danedream in 2011 and Star Appeal in 1975.

Torquator Tasso got up close home to score from Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa and the Charlie Appleby-trained Hurricane Lane, whose stablemate Adayar was fourth after leading for much of the way.

Mojo Star and Hurricane Lane broke well from their inside draws, but William Buck soon hit the front on the free-running Adayar.

The Derby and King George hero entered the straight a few lengths to the good, but he tired in the final furlong. Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane came on strong towards the inside – but Torquator Tasso was the last to challenge and nabbed the pair in the dying strides.

Weiss, a former assistant to Jens Hershberger, is in just his second year with a licence. He trains 50 kilometres from Mulheim and is a private trainer for owner Gestut Auenquelle.

Weiss said: “That was beautiful. He’s a very nice horse, he’s all heart. He’s a very strong horse. That was amazing.

“Rene is a very cool jockey, very cool. It was his first ride in the race.

“It’s very hard to digest and put into words how I feel, but our plan was hatched last winter. I felt he deserved to go for it and my hopes rose when the ground came in our favour.

“We planned to chase the leading horses and launch our challenge wide into the straight. It’s a long straight and we knew he would finish strongly.

“I had 20 years as an assistant before taking the reins two years ago and I’m so pleased the owner turned down an offer for the horse.

“He could go to Japan, but let’s get him back and see how he is in the next week or so.”