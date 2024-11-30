Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Saturday

Newbury

1.54 1 pt – 8 Inthewaterside

This is competitive but a few stand out as likelier than most to improve and Timeform top-rated Inthewaterside is perhaps the pick of them for Paul Nicholls. He enjoyed a good first season over hurdles in 2023/24, winning two of his five outings, and saved his best effort for last when a fine front-running third in a handicap at the Grand National meeting. That effort can be upgraded considering he forced a strong gallop in a race otherwise dominated by those that came from behind and suggests he’s well up to winning some good handicaps even following a 3 lb rise in the weights. It’d be a surprise if Inthewaterside doesn’t improve again in his second season over hurdles, having had a breathing operation during his time off, and it’s doubtful he’ll fail for lack of fitness having won first time out in both his bumper and novice hurdle campaigns.

2.25 1 pt – 5 Queens Gamble

It’s lovely to report that the 2024 Gerry Feilden has attracted a much bigger field than usual. And amongst the 13 declared runners are several that are surely ahead of their handicap marks. In fact, there’s a strong chance you could back something in this that’s 7-10 lb well-in yet not collect, surely a race that it’ll pay dividends to keep a close eye on over the next month or so. Ballee, Jeriko du Reponet, Aston Martini and Excelero are all interesting handicap hurdlers for this season, but the same applies to Queens Gamble, too, and in a fascinating race it’s Harry Derham’s mare that gets the nod. Queens Gamble was 3/3 in novice company last season, improving as she gained experience, and there are a few reasons for believing she starts her handicap career on a good mark, not least the fact she was useful in bumpers and hasn’t yet had a real chance to show what she can do as a hurdler.

3.00 1 pt – 5 Colonel Harry

It’s fair to say this follows the trend of recent renewals of being a good-quality handicap rather than the show-stopping affair it regularly was in its heyday. It’s certainly an open-looking affair, not one of the 14 runners standing out as having a significantly better chance than any of the rest, and in siding with Colonel Harry it’s acknowledged that he doesn’t have a piece of form that suggests a BHA mark of 148 is especially lenient. What he does have, though, is a profile that hints at him doing better in handicap company over a trip he’s yet to tackle, his reappearance second at Carlisle quite obviously a tune-up for this in the way that his ill-fated stable-companion Datsalrightgino had reappeared in the Old Roan last season before relishing the longer trip here five weeks later. The return to a left-handed track will suit Colonel Harry and his yard really couldn’t be going much better at the minute.

3.35 1 pt – 3 I’d Like To Know

This looks to have been priced up about right so far as the front end of the market is concerned, no surprise if the rapidly improving Imperial Saint is able to defy another rise in the weights but his price about right at a general 5/2 on Friday afternoon. It’s possible to make a case for I’d Like To Know being at longer odds than he perhaps should be, however. Admittedly, he was beaten a long way on his return from six months off here earlier in the month, but his yard wasn’t firing on all cylinders at the time, he maybe wasn’t at peak fitness and the longer distance was arguably unsuitable to boot. I’d Like To Know is normally a strong-travelling, fluent jumper who should be suited by this return to the minimum trip and the form of the yard has seen a definite upturn over the last few weeks, by no means out of the question that he can get back on the up here.

Newcastle

2.10 No Bet Advised

This is a bigger-than-usual field for the Fighting Fifth but a few are chancing their arm and it’s difficult to argue with it being priced up as a match between Sir Gino and Mystical Power. They’re very closely matched on form following excellent first seasons over hurdles in 2023/24, with the only defeat either of them has suffered being when Mystical Power finished a fine second in the Supreme. Splitting them this time is a very difficult task, and with so little between them in the market, the rewards for trying to aren’t sufficient to make a bet worthwhile.

3.20 1 pt – 13 Gustavian

This isn’t a vintage edition of the Rehearsal by any means and, at the prices, there’s a straightforward case to make for the Timeform top-rated Gustavian. He’s got a poor strike rate over fences – his only win came in a three-runner handicap in February 2023 – but he’s certainly potentially well treated now from his lowest-ever chase mark, and there was a fair bit of promise evident in his reappearance third in the Badger Beers at Wincanton earlier in the month. He never got truly competitive that day, but he twice got badly hampered by fallers in front of him, and left the impression there was running left in him at the finish. Gustavian is 4 lb lower here (he was out of the handicap that day) and is well capable of going close on a going day, with the booking of Sean Bowen – the only rider to have won on him over fences – for just the second time an interesting angle as well.