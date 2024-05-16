Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Friday

York

2.15 1 pt – 7 It Ain’t Two 11/2

The ones with the best form in the Marygate are quite closely matched but, at the prices, it’s It Ain’t Two who gets the nod. The form of her win in a novice at the Craven meeting is some of the best juvenile filly form on offer so far this year, having been advertised since by the wins of Miss Rascal and the reopposing Seraphim Angel. What’s more, a review of that race suggests she won it a shade cosily, and that despite changing her legs a couple of times inside the final furlong. There’s no doubt that Hugo Palmer will have had this race in mind ever since and he’s secured the services of William Buick, who’s a somewhat rare booking for the yard these days and clearly a highly positive one.

2.45 0.5 pt ew – 10 Stressfree 14/1

Even from a mark of 97 the reappearing Botanical has the potential to blow this handicap apart, having smashed up this year’s Lincoln winner when last seen, none of his form prior to that shabby by any means, either. The only niggle for us is that he reappears in a race that seems likely to have been the aim for a number of his rivals, no fewer than 12 of the 16 trained in Yorkshire. One of those is Stressfree who looks worth chancing each-way to small stakes. Admittedly, he arrives on the back of a disappointing effort when fancied at Ripon, but that’s not an easy track at which to try to come from off the pace, and it probably wasn’t a bad race at all for the grade, either. Prior to that he’d made a perfectly encouraging return at Doncaster in a race that’s worked out pretty well, and it’s interesting that cheekpieces are now reapplied. He wore them during his time in France, which included a really game effort to win a Longchamp maiden, and a soundly-run handicap at a galloping track like this could see him produce a career best.

3.15 1 pt – 5 Devoted Queen 11/4

It’s no surprise that Charlie Appleby elected to skip the Guineas with the unbeaten Devoted Queen as she still seemed extremely green when maintaining her unbeaten record at Kempton in April, but she looks the pick of this field for form – she’s 7 lb clear on Timeform ratings – as well as potential, and the early odds on offer are on the generous side. Devoted Queen looked a potential top-notcher when scoring at Newmarket on her sole outing last season, and while she only scored by a neck at long odds on at Kempton, the reality is that William Buick asked her to do no more than was necessary after she’d quickened decisively ahead in the last furlong. The strong likelihood is that that effort will have brought her on again, and, with a hood fitted back from seven weeks off, she’s well worth backing to continue her rise through the ranks.

3.45 1 pt – 4 Gregory 9/1

This looks a really good Yorkshire Cup, with more than half the field having form in the book good enough to win a typical renewal. Gregory isn’t yet one of those, but he embarks on his four-year-old campaign open to plenty of improvement and might easily take the required step up. He met with defeat on his final two outings last season, having won his first three including the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, but there was nothing wrong with his efforts in defeat in either the Great Voltigeur or the St Leger, finding the test too sharp in the former and then paying for matching strides with the Ballydoyle pacemaker in the latter, when a place behind the reopposing Tower of London. A prominent ride could prove more of an advantage in this – Al Qareem will probably make the running but it’s unlikely to be a strongly-run event - and, as a rangy colt who’s still very much unexposed, Gregory strongly appeals as the type to make up into a high-class stayer this time around.

4.15 0.5 pt – 2 Dark Tornado 9/1

This is an absolute corker of a novice with four of the seven having really strong form in the book and with pretensions to being listed class at the very least. Lead Artist is weighted to reverse Wood Ditton form with First Conquest, while Under Siege’s debut second at Newbury was a tremendous effort, but at a bigger price than all three it’s worth taking a chance to small stakes that Dark Tornado is ready to do himself justice. His Ascot second when last seen in September reads extremely well – he wasn’t far behind the Royal Lodge winner Ghostwriter, with fairly useful rivals left trailing – and he promises to be at least as effective up at a mile. Dark Tornado has changed stables since, but moving from Peter Chapple-Hyam to James Horton could probably be deemed a positive these days.

Newbury

2.30 1 pt – 8 Cracksking 7/1 & 9 Gallant Lion 5/1

Glam de Vega is a really interesting runner in this handicap, returning from 21 months off having won both starts in 2022, and potentially still with a fair bit more to offer, however the fitting of a hood after that absence is a touch concerning, and he faces a couple who caught the eye in a similar race here on Greenham day a few weeks ago, and our advice is to back both of them. Gallant Lion rattled up a summer hat-trick last year for Tony Carroll and posted a really encouraging return in that race on his first start of Alan King, making really good progress from the rear through the penultimate furlong en route to finishing third to a pair who’d made the moves much more down the middle of the track initially. There’s every chance that that run has helped put Gallant Lion spot on for this, and he’s still a fairly low-mileage four-year-old who should have more to offer this year, exactly the same comments that apply to Cracksking who was a couple of places further back in that run last month. He shaped well several times last year, including when second in a novice at this track in July, and had been gelded prior to that reappearance, while the recent form of the stable is another positive for his chance.