Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar on Saturday

Newmarket

1.30 1 pt – 1 Karmology

Min Huna is an understandable favourite for this, a lightly-raced 3-y-o from a top yard that’s won her last two, but she’s a short price for a filly that’s up 8 lb and in an appreciably better class of handicap than last time. We’re happy to take her on at a general price of 11/4 on Friday afternoon, and the one we’re happy to do it with is the top-weight Karmology. She’s a big price because she’s much higher in the weights than when last seen in a handicap and didn’t come up to market expectations in a listed race at Yarmouth last time out. The rise in her mark is fully justified, however, whilst her Yarmouth effort is easy to excuse in that she wasn’t at all suited by the run of the race on very firm ground. She’ll be much more at home over this galloping 10f back on easier going and is expected to go much closer than her odds on Friday afternoon might suggest.

2.05 0.5 pt ew – 17 Fleetwater

It’s the usual big field for this sales race but the standard-setters are at just a fairly useful level and it’s probably not going to take masses of winning. Most of the ones from towards the top of the Timeformratings occupy a similar position in the betting, apart from Fleetwater, who could be worth an each-way interest with most bookmakers paying out on four places and Skybet offering five. She’s already proved a bargain for Stan Moore at 3,500 gns, confirming her debut promise when off the mark at Windsor in July before an excellent second – splitting Miss Nightfall, who was a close third in a big sales race at Doncaster next time, and Sayidah Dariyan, who subsequently won by 13 lengths at Lingfield – at the same track in September. Fleetwater was quite a lot better than the result when mid-field in a valuable event run on heavy ground over seven furlongs at Goodwood ten days ago, and this looks a more suitable test, especially as she gets the thick end of a stone off those from towards the top of the weights.

2.40 1 pt – 5 See The Fire

The Sun Chariot looks extremely trappy with doubts as to whether the standard-setting Gosden pair are as good as they once were and a lack of obvious pace in the field. In the circumstances, it’s probably not a race to get heavily involved in, but there’s a case for saying See The Fire’s recent progress has been underestimated a little. Indeed, her second in the Nassau at Goodwood was probably half a stone better than anything she’d done before, and she more than backed that up when overcoming a pace bias to beat the males in the Strensall at York last time. The turn of foot she found that day suggests she’s equipped to cope with this further drop in trip, and it could just be that she’s thriving now and ready to win back at the top level.

Ascot

1.50 No Bet Advised

An unappealing listed sprint to open the card. If pushed, we’d suggest that Relief Rally is the likeliest winner, the way she shapes suggesting that this stiff track and softish ground is likely to bring out the best in her, but her price on Friday tells us that her chance is there for all to see yet none of her five rivals make sufficient appeal to believe it’s worth trying to get Relief Rally beaten, all in all this a race we’re more than happy to sit out.

2.25 1 pt – 3 Al Qareem

Al Aasy is a talented horse, and he’s been back to his strong-travelling ways when winning his last 2, but this will be a different test of his mettle around a stiff track on softish ground – indeed, while he has won over C&D that was in a weaker race and he was a disappointing favourite in this last year. He’s up against the last 2 winners of this in the shape of his stablemate Hamish and Al Qareem, and the 3 lb that Al Qareem gets from his 2 main rivals could well swing things in his favour. A tremendously game horse on his day, as he showed when winning this last year, he’d struggled a bit this season after a fine reappearance when beaten just a neck by Hamish at level weights but bounced back at Chester last time, a race he’d also landed last year en route. He didn’t have to be at his best at Chester but the way he travelled suggested he was back in top form (he hadn’t been when beaten by Al Aasy the time before), and there’s a good chance that he gets his own way in front again, too.

3.00 1 pt – 6 Jarraaf

There’s little to separate plenty of these on their best form and, as such, the market has a fittingly open look to it on Friday afternoon. Wiltshire has progressed really well for the Haggas stable this year and improved again when going down narrowly from a BHA mark of 101 at Haydock last weekend, shaping as though he’ll benefit from this return to 6f. He’s very hard to rule out, but the 3-y-o Jarraaf is arguably open to even more improvement. He’s progressed in chunks since returned to sprinting on his last two starts, emphatically justifying short odds in a couple of handicaps over this C&D. A two-month absence since the latest suggests connections have had this race in mind ever since and, with underfoot conditions set to be a lot less testing than seemed likely earlier in the week, Jarraaf can improve again and take the further rise in class in his stride.

3.35 1 pt ew – 1 Carrytheone

Jamie Spencer has long since divided opinion, and he’ll continue to do so long after he’s hung up his boots, but whatever your views on him it’s very hard to deny that he’s proved masterful on the straight course at Ascot over the years. There’s nobody better at settling hold-up horses to come with a late run on a track which favours such tactics and his presence in the saddle for the first time on the top-weight Carrytheone is a definite plus. Carrytheone has proved wonderfully reliable in his first season for Michael Bell and, judging by the way he’s shaped here and at Chester on his last two starts, a BHA mark of 104 needn’t prevent him winning again when things fall right. This return to a bare 7f will suit and, whilst he is dependant to some extent on a strong pace, there’s surely a good chance this will be run at an end-to-end gallop, his draw in stall 11 hopefully enabling Spencer to get him buried and produced late.

Redcar

3.20 1 pt – 3 Northern Ticker

Northern Ticker is closer to the bottom of the Timeformratings than he is the top for the 2-y-o Trophy, and he’ll need to improve a fair bit to go close, but the impression he’s left when winning his last two starts is that he’s well up to this level and, from a favourable low draw, this could be just the scenario to extract big progress from him. Northern Ticker was probably most impressive at Newcastle second time out, when drawing five lengths clear of a couple of next-time winners, but there was lots to like about his more recent success at Carlisle too, even if that form has worked out rather less well. He already looks a strong traveller, who’ll benefit from finding a bit of cover in this bigger field, and his obvious potential could well outstrip the more pressing form claims of some more exposed rivals such as Billboard Star and Francisco’s Piece.

Longchamp Sunday

2.05 1 pt – 9 Bradsell

Winning three five-furlong Group 1s in a row is no mean feat, but that’s what Bradsell is attempting and he looks well up to the task in an Abbaye that’s more quantity than quality. He and Believing are a little way clear of the rest on form, and Bradsell has beaten that admirable filly into second in the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five on their last two outings, on both occasions powering a long up with the pace and taking decisive control in the final furlong. It's probable Bradsell is still getting better just a handful of races into his four-year-old season, and his straightforward style of racing should enable Hollie Doyle to adopt a good position again and hopefully reduce the amount of luck required in a big field on Longchamp’s five-furlong course.

3.20 1 pt – 7 Bluestocking & 16 Aventure

An open Arc de Triomphe but there’s no escaping that it’s a substandard one in form terms, this the first time in well over 30 years – and possibly ever – that the highest-rated horse with Timeform has been rated no higher than 125 going into the race. The market is dominated by three-year-olds who have come via either the Prix Niel or the Irish Champion Stakes, and while it’s hard to be particularly negative about any of them, the feeling is that the first 2 from the Prix Vermeille have been under-estimated. It’s no great surprise that the Vermeille was the quickest of the ‘trials’ 3 weeks ago given it featured a pacemaker, but the strength in depth of that form looks significant. Bluestocking showed a fine attitude to turn away the smooth-travelling 3-y-o Aventure, and given that both have landed favourable low draws and that this race has been won by a filly or mare 9 times in the last 16 runnings, the advice is to back the pair of them.

Bluestocking has had a fine season, is the highest-finishing representative from the 2 British summer middle-distance showpieces, the King George and the Juddmonte International, and has now shown twice this year that she’s just as good on her travels as she is at home. Aventure has progressed well all year, moved through the Vermeille like a horse with more still to offer, and has a similar profile to Solemia, the last horse to win the Arc in these colours, who arrived via the same 2 races (fourth in the Prix de Pomone and third in the Vermeille).