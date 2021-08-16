Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note on Betfair Chase day at Haydock.

The Ratings Banker A Plus Tard - 15:00 Haydock A Plus Tard developed into a top-class staying chaser last season, winning the Savills Chase at Leopardstown before putting up an even better effort in defeat behind stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. That Cheltenham second was a top-class effort from A Plus Tard - he was four and a quarter lengths clear of dual Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard - and he sets a clear standard on that form, at least 8 lb ahead of these rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He is one of the best chasers around and can make his class tell at Haydock.

The Big Improver Might I - 12:10 Haydock Might I had shown ability in bumpers - he won a race in Warwick that was run at a proper gallop - and he could hardly have created a better impression on his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot last month. Might I looked an excellent prospect when beating a subsequent winner at Newton Abbot, not needing to come off the bridle to draw 11 lengths clear after tanking through the race. He didn't have to show anything like the true limit of his ability and the Timeform large P attached to his rating indicates that he's capable of significant improvement if required.

The Timeform Flag Defuture Is Bright - 12:40 Haydock (Horse In Focus) Defuture Is Bright has been well beaten on both starts this season but he has shaped as if in decent form and has dropped to a competitive mark, only 4 lb higher than when last successful. Defuture Is Bright's reappearance run can be safely ignored - he had little chance against Bravemansgame, Fusil Raffles and The Big Breakaway at Newton Abbot - and he offered more encouragement than the bare result would suggest when down the field at Cheltenham last time. He had plenty to do four out, but he made some brief headway after the third-last, threatening to get involved in a decent handicap (the winner has since followed up). Defuture Is Bright may still have needed the run and is entitled to strip fitter here, while he remains relatively unexposed as a staying chaser and tackles an even stiffer test here. He is lurking on a dangerous mark.