Timeform: Three 'Large P' improvers

Timeform highlight three maidens who shaped well on debut and earned the 'Large P' to show they are capable of much better form.

Gaspacho (Timeform rating 62P) Fifth, 7f maiden, Haydock, Thursday September 4

Gaspacho was all the rage in the betting on her debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Haydock but was unable to reward that support and was beaten around three and a quarter lengths in fifth. She's likely to do much better with that outing under her belt, however, as William Haggas' juveniles have been making notable improvement from their first to second starts. This is underlined by the yard's record of 5-17 with two-year-olds second time out this year. Gaspacho has a stout pedigree given she's by top-class middle-distance performer Ghaiyyath and out of a fairly useful mare who stayed a mile and three-quarters, so she should appreciate stepping up in trip.

Read: An appreciation of David Maxwell's efforts

Fractional (74P) Fifth, 7f fillies' maiden, Doncaster, Friday September 12

Fractional boasts an eye-catching pedigree - she's by Frankel out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Proportional - and she put in some good late work on debut at Doncaster. The rangy Fractional looked backward beforehand and shaped that way for much of the race, coming off the bridle before most of her rivals and hanging left inside the final couple of furlongs. She made good progress entering the final furlong, however, and finished with running left, leaving the impression that she's another from the Haggas yard who will prove a different proposition next time.

Lyneham (89P) Runner-up, 1m maiden, Doncaster, Saturday Doncaster 13

Lyneham comes from an exceptional family - his dam is a sister to Arc winner Found out of Lockinge winner Red Evie - and he made a highly promising start to his career when finding only one too strong at Doncaster. Pushed along over three furlongs out, Lyneham responded well and nearly got upsides entering the final half-furlong but was narrowly denied by another newcomer with the pair four and a half lengths clear of the third. Described by Timeform's reporter as having 'bags of size and scope, and 'probably the best-looking juvenile to run at this meeting', Lyneham should make considerable progress, particularly when stepping up in trip next season. He's a very smart three-year-old in the making.