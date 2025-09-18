David Maxwell: Enthusiasm over style after amateur rider calls time on riding career

‘…made a successful debut over fences after seven months off, promising more to come in this sphere even if he did have the run of the race under an owner-rider who may have a style of his own but whose enthusiasm is unmatched and for whom this was a landmark seventy-fifth success and hence the end of his claim…’

The winner in question in the above Timeform report on a novices’ handicap chase at Taunton last November was In d’Or, but more importantly the enthusiastic owner reaching his milestone was Mr David Maxwell whose career as an amateur rider under Rules had begun some 15 years earlier. In d’Or, pictured following up at Ascot, was also one of Maxwell’s two rides at Cheltenham in March – they finished sixth in the first running of the National Hunt Chase since the former amateurs’ race was opened to professionals. But those rides proved to be Maxwell’s last at the Festival as the 47-year-old has reluctantly announced his retirement as a consequence of his latest back injury sustained in a fall at Aintree in the spring.

Riding in his red colours with the brown sleeves and cap, Maxwell brought something a little different to the races he contested. Rather than an accomplished amateur in the mould of a Patrick Mullins or Sam Waley-Cohen, Maxwell followed more in the tradition of less polished but more colourful riders of the past such as the Duke of Alburquerque or Brod Munro-Wilson.

Mullins’ victory on Nick Rockett in the latest Grand National came just three years after Waley-Cohen was successful on Noble Yeats in the final ride of a career which had also brought him success in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Long Run.

The Duke of Alburquerque had some less happy experiences at Aintree pursuing a childhood dream to win the Grand National, the Spanish nobleman sustaining a catalogue of injuries over the years and ending up on more than one occasion in Liverpool’s Walton Hospital. His one completion from seven attempts came on Nereo, a horse he had bred himself, who finished eighth behind Red Rum in 1974. That was more than 20 years after the Duke’s first ride in the Grand National. Aged 55 by then, in the weeks preceding the ride on Nereo he had had 16 screws removed having recovered from a badly broken leg but sustained a fresh injury just a week beforehand when breaking his collarbone.

The Duke reportedly said afterwards that he had ridden Nereo ‘like a sack of potatoes’ but vowed to be back for another try. That, however, resulted in a serious fall two years later which left him with seven broken ribs, two broken vertebrae, a broken thigh and put him in a coma for two days. Nereo ran twice more in the Grand National, but he did so without his owner on board who was no longer deemed fit to take part.

While Maxwell ended up on the floor in the last two editions of the Foxhunters’ at Aintree, he too sustaining broken vertebrae in his latest spill at The Chair, his record over the big fences was largely a sound one, even if he didn’t manage a win. Most notably, he got round in his only Grand National attempt, for example, finishing sixth on 40/1-shot Ain’t That A Shame in 2024. As Maxwell proudly, but with tongue firmly in cheek, pointed out, the same horse had been the last of 17 finishers under Rachael Blackmore the year before.