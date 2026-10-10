Timeform Takeaway: Darkness Falls tees himself up for historic Triple Crown bid with Dewhurst win

Sport thrives on rivalries. In the 80s, athletics had Seb Coe v Steve Ovett, tennis had Bjorn Borg v John McEnroe, boxing played host to the ‘Four Kings’, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran who all fought each other, some of them several times and put the focus firmly on the middleweight division away from the heavyweights in the post-Muhammad Ali, pre-Mike Tyson era.

It was in this period that the rivalry of Coolmore, traditionally in the dark blue (and other assorted silks nowadays) v the royal blue of Godolphin can trace its roots (and anyone who wants to learn more from this era of the sport is advised to seek out a copy of the recently reprinted Horse Trader – Robert Sangster and The Rise and Fall of the Sport of Kings).

Through the 1970s, backed by syndicates led by Robert Sangster and John Magnier, Vincent O’Brien was able to purchase the very best sons and grandsons of Northern Dancer who were trained at Ballydoyle with great success, 1969 Dewhurst winner Nijinsky starting the decade with a win in the 1970 Triple Crown and it continued towards the end of the decade with top-level successes from The Minstrel in 1977 and dual Arc winner Alleged in 1977/78.

The virtual monopoly was disrupted in the 1980s with the value of bloodstock soaring as the Maktoum family, relatively fresh on the scene, battled against the Ballydoyle partnerships for the sons and grandsons of Northern Dancer in the sales ring of Kentucky and later on the tracks in Britain and Ireland.

The Keeneland sale of 1981 is particularly significant in bringing us up to the present day as the Maktoum family went to $3.3m to outbid the Ballydoyle syndicate for a Northern Dancer colt out of Sweet Alliance. He was named Shareef Dancer and went on to win the Irish Derby and earn a Timeform rating of 135. Later, he sired Colorado Dancer who in 1996 foaled a colt by Seeking the Gold who went on to be named Dubai Millennium.

After some astronomical sums changed hands, including a record (at the time) $10.2m for Snaafi Dancer, who never proved good enough to ever make it to the track, a ’truce’ of some sort was ultimately reached, and the value of bloodstock plummeted from the 1980s boom. Sangster concentrated on homebreds and the rivalry began to look a little more one-sided into the 2000s, the decision by Sheikh Mohammed not to purchase yearlings by Coolmore stallions more an act of self-sabotage than anything else as Galileo hit his prime, but Northern Dancer remains a key figure in the sire lines for both Coolmore and Godolphin.

Coolmore’s success is rooted in Sadler’s Wells and his sons whereas for Godolphin, Dubawi stepped into the mantle left by the premature death of his own sire Dubai Millennium who produced just one crop and in Night of Thunder he has produced a son who is developing into a top sire himself.

Godolphin and Ballydoyle dominated the betting for the Dewhurst with Desert Castle and Darkness Falls, both tracing their lineage to Northern Dancer, the former being by Galileo’s son the outstanding Frankel, while the latter is by Montjeu’s son Camelot.