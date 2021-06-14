Timeform preview & tips: highlights on Tuesday June 15

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on day one of Royal Ascot.

The ratings banker Battaash - 15:40 Royal Ascot Palace Pier is clear on Timeform ratings and will take plenty of beating in the Royal Ascot opener, but he is priced accordingly. At a more appealing price, Battaash is also clear of his rivals in the King’s Stand Stakes. Admittedly, he hasn’t enjoyed the smoothest preparation having suffered a setback during the winter, but recent reports of his wellbeing have been positive, and he probably won’t have to be at his brilliant best to record a second consecutive win in the race. Battaash has an exemplary record when fresh, which further strengthens his claims, and his price of 9/4 looks on the big side for a horse of his ability.

The big improver Gisburn – 15:05 Royal Ascot Gisburn showed plenty of ability when finishing fourth to Berkshire Shadow on debut at Newbury in April and he built on that considerably when upped to six furlongs there last month, bolting up by six and a half lengths. He was strong in the market on that occasion and never gave his backers a moment’s worry, breaking sharply out of the stalls and soon tanking along in front. That maiden has a history of producing some smart types – it is one of the first six furlong races for two-year-olds – and Gisburn’s performance was well up to scratch. His experience and prominent track position possibly exaggerated his superiority on ground that was verging on soft, but he still produced a good time and the runner-up has since franked the form, running well in defeat when bumping into a useful recruit at Haydock. Gisburn represents Richard Hannon, whose two-year-olds have been going along nicely all season, and he is open to even more improvement.

The Timeform Flag Battleground - 16:20 Royal Ascot (Hot trainer) Battleground is the first foal of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Found and was an impressive winner of the Chesham Stakes at this meeting last year. He followed up in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood against stronger opposition on his next start, looking a potential top-notcher, before not being seen to best effect in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland on his final start of 2020. He was notably strong in the betting close to the off on his return in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, which was won by Poetic Flare, but he can’t be judged on that performance as he lost his action in the dip and wasn’t given a hard time afterwards. Battleground has since missed the Irish 2000 Guineas because of bad ground, and he remains with potential (looks the part on appearance). The return to Ascot will be in his favour and he has fared well with the draw, so a big run is on the cards for a team in excellent order – O’Brien has already had 11 winners this month at a 27% strike rate.