Read Timeform's report of a dramatic Charlie Hall Chase, which was won by Fusil Raffles after Shan Blue crashed out with the race at his mercy.

Substandard renewals have outnumbered those giving genuine Gold Cup contenders a seasonal springboard in the last decade or so but rarely has the Charlie Hall been taken apart as this one was until Shan Blue crashed out with the race at his mercy, his departure leaving a pretty poor imitation of an exalted staying prize, the enigmatic 2020 winner stopping to nothing and the pair who ended up finishing clear not doing much more than tread water themselves in a desperately slow finish. Fusil Raffles proved his stamina for 3m but didn't need to improve for the trip - or even have to run up to the pick of his novice form - to claim a most fortuitous breakthrough at graded level over fences, a broadly listed-level performance on the book somehow proving enough as he ended up clear with a graduating handicapper, the lowest rating for the Charlie Hall winner since Harry Topper capitalised on Long Run's flop in 2013, Cyrname playing that role of disappointing big gun this time around; held up, he was making some headway when not fluent at the thirteenth but was left for dead when Shan Blue committed on the home turn and had little more than inherited a remote second - around 22 lengths behind - when that rival came to grief, driven clear thereafter in a plodding finish.

Kitty's Light followed his latest handicap second with another at Grade 2 level, proving as determined and resolute as ever, though this form probably doesn't represent any more improvement and clearly isn't solid either, likely to have been beaten more like 20 lengths into third had Shan Blue stood up; held up, shaken up circuit out, outpaced end of back straight, rallied 2 out, stayed on; his future prospects rest on how literally this is taken by the BHA handicapper. Clondaw Castle shaped as if needing the run after 7 months off, having looked sure to finish closer to the first 2 in the immediate aftermath of Shan Blue's fall; raced off the pace, still plenty to do home turn, effort 2 out, threatened briefly, not sustain effort. Mighty Thunder, last seen pulling a Scottish National success out of the fire, found this contrasting examination wholly unsuitable but should at least be sharper for the run; in touch early, outpaced from before halfway, merely plodded on. Top Ville Ben is clearly hard to train these days and would appear to have deteriorated considerably, beaten a good deal further - and giving far less cause for encouragement - than when fifth in this race first time out in 2019/20; led until third, lost second eighth, behind before 5 out.