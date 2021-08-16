Trainer Dan Skelton had hoped his promising second-season chaser had escaped unscathed when he came down at the third last with the Grade Two race at his mercy.

However, on further inspection it has been discovered Shan Blue has stiffness in his neck and Skelton does not want to take any chances with the potentially top-class chaser.

In a video posted on Twitter, Skelton explained: “He was obviously going to win the Charlie Hall when he fell. We’ve given him a full check over and he is a bit stiff in his neck. Speaking to the vets and Colm (Donlon), his owner, we’ve decided we’re going to back off for a month completely to get all the soreness out of his neck. You can stroke him and pat him, he’s not horrendously sore, but he’s just a little bit sore to flex, so we’re going to give him the time that he needs.