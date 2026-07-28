Timeform's Simon Walker with his reaction to Scandinavia's victory in an eventful Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

There’s been plenty of ‘spoiler’ chat around the big Flat races in recent times, chiefly surrounding multiple runners from the Aidan O’Brien yard. And looking at the entries for the Goodwood Cup it did seem a possibility that Illinois was in the field to perhaps try and soften up Trawlerman. After all, Illinois had beaten only one home in the Curragh Cup just nine days earlier and, on this season’s form, it was hard to envisage him playing even a minor role should he be ridden to try and win the race. As things turned out, it wasn’t Illinois who made things easier for his stable-companion Scandinavia, however, but the riderless Amiloc, who’d parted company with Hector Crouch soon after the stalls opened then spent much of the race zig-zagging around ahead of the field prior to taking a sharp right in front of the duelling market leaders over two furlongs out.

The riderless Amiloc leads Scandinavia home