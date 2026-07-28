Scandinavia wins Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup: Result, report and free video replay

The race promised to be a mouthwatering rematch between the winner and Trawlerman who fought out an epic finish to the Gold Cup at Ascot.

They raced first and second and the British raider led the way to the two furlong marker when Amiloc made a dramatic intervention.

He'd been running loose after unshipping Hector Crouch at the start and was riderless, decided to head over the far rail, forcing William Buick to snatch up and the advantage and race were gone.

To be fair Scandinavia was strong to the line and beat his rival by a widening eight-and-a-half lengths but we were denied the showdown that looked to be on the cards for much of the contest.

Goodwood Cup result

1st Scandinavia 6/5 favourite

2nd Trawlerman 13/8

3rd Rahiebb 14/1