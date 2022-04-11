John Ingles reviews the main changes to the Timeform ratings from the Grade 1 novice chases at Aintree.

Despite the four-runner turnout, the most compelling chase of the Aintree Grand National Festival over the regular fences was the Mildmay Novices’ Chase, featuring the belated clash between the unbeaten pair L’Homme Presse (c162 from c162p) and Bravemansgame (159 from c161p) which should have taken place in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham before the latter was withdrawn when the rain came. However, neither of those gave their running, excuses for L’Homme Presse perhaps the easier to find under these quicker conditions, and both remain good if not top-notch prospects for next season. But Ahoy Senor (c162p from c158p), beaten by both those rivals earlier in the season but successful in the Sefton over hurdles at this meeting last year, staked his claim to being the best staying novice chaser with a thoroughly convincing success.

Ahoy Senor’s raw ability had been apparent in his earlier races over fences but he was seen to very good effect here, jumping better in the main than previously and helped by a rather better-judged ride this time too, kicking on after three out and coming home five lengths clear of outsider Fury Road (c157 from c154) who’s a very smart performer himself. Even if his chief rivals had been on song, the likelihood is that Ahoy Senor would have been hard to catch in front and he’s a really exciting young chaser for next season. Incidentally, he’d beaten none other than Noble Yeats (c156 from c149 after his Grand National victory) for his previous win in the Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby. Edwardstone (c161 from c162) was another Cheltenham winner who came unstuck in his bid to add the Maghull Novices’ Chase to his Sporting Life Arkle victory. He ran close to his best and stuck to his task but was beaten fair and square by Willie Mullins’ progressive six-year-old Gentleman de Mee (c166p from c157p) who had made all for wide-margin wins on his last two starts in Ireland. He got into a good rhythm in front again here and kept on well to win by four and a half lengths, looking just the latest in a line of top-class two-mile chasers his stable seems to produce annually, with Punchestown presumably next.

Gentleman De Mee soars over the last