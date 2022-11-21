Tony McFadden highlights a few of the key changes to the Timeform ratings from last week.

A Top-Class Display Protektorat - (c171 from c164)

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard flopped badly when defending his Betfair Chase crown - a performance which has left trainer Henry de Bromhead scratching his head - but viewers were still treated to a top-class performance from Protektorat (171 from 164). Eldorado Allen may be a notch or two below the very best, but he is a consistent, reliable operator and arrived in good heart after finishing runner-up, three and a half lengths behind Bravemansgame, in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. However, he proved no match for Protektorat who pulled 11 lengths clear, putting up a career-best display on his reappearance and first start since undergoing another breathing operation. A Timeform rating of 171 means that the only staying chasers rated higher than Protektorat are Allaho (179), A Plus Tard (177) and Galopin des Champs (175p). He was a distant third in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup but can be expected to play a more significant role this time around if repeating his Betfair Chase form. Only once in the last decade, when Don Cossack beat Djakadam in 2016, would a rating of 171 not been enough for second, while it has often been sufficient to win.

A Potential Top-Notcher Jonbon - (Timeform rating c152P)

Whatever your view on Jonbon's price of 2/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle - it looks short to me given the quality still to be unleashed in Ireland - it would be hard to find fault with his performance on his chasing debut at Warwick last week. Jonbon, a full brother to Douvan and a record £570,000 purchase after winning his only start in an Irish point, took high rank in the novice hurdle division last season, winning a Grade 1 at Aintree after suffering his only defeat to date behind stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. But as a big, well-made gelding, Jonbon has the physique of one who should thrive over fences and he certainly created a fine impression at Warwick, largely jumping accurately on his way to a comfortable success that was backed up by a good time. A seven-length defeat of Monmiral - a smart sort over hurdles - earned Jonbon a rating of 152P, which is a high figure for a chasing debutant. Only 13 horses this century, headed by Galopin Des Champs, have registered a higher performance rating first time out over fences. Since Timeform started returning jumps Timefigures in 2015 - which provides an assessment of the merit of a performance based on time - only Galopin Des Champs and Brain Power have clocked a higher figure than Jonbon on chasing debut. Boothill, who is still eligible for novice chases, also posted a notable rating of 149p when winning a handicap at Ascot on Saturday and his performance has been analysed by David Cleary here.

A Big Improver Djelo - (h122p from h112p)

The 2m2½f handicap hurdle at Exeter on Sunday was an interesting affair and featured five horses with the Timeform 'p' to denote they were likely improvers. However, Djelo, who was one of those with a 'p', proved to be a class apart on his first start for the Venetia Williams yard, not needing to come off the bridle to score by seven and a half lengths. Timeform's reporter went so far as to say "the winner looked one of the best-treated hurdlers in training in effortlessly dismissing a set of rivals a few of whom look well treated themselves". The handicapper had only one juvenile hurdle at Nancy last season on which to judge Djelo, and Sunday's performance showed that an opening BHA mark of 114 wildly underestimated his ability. It will be interesting to see how the handicapper reacts to such a display - it would probably take a very hefty rise to stop him going in again.