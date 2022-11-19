BOOTHILL (Harry Fry) - November 21, 2022

View from the track:

The furore around the ground at Ascot and the withdrawal of Constitution Hill meant the quality of Boothill's performance in winning the Hurst Park Handicap Chase went under the radar.

It shouldn't have done: Boothill, having just his third start over fences, put up a performance that would put him right in the mix for any graded novice chase before Cheltenham. However, he doesn't appear to have been given a single quote for the Sporting Life Arkle.

It's not surprising that Boothill is already a much better chaser than he was a hurdler, having the physique and demeanour of one.

He disappointed on his one try over fences last season, but won well at Newton Abbot on his return and there was a lot to like about the way he won on Saturday.

Given a good sight of his fences, he jumped with assurance, and after travelling with zest, he saw the race out strongly too.

The Henry VIII at Sandown might come a bit quick and is the target of Arkle favourite Jonbon, so the Wayward Lad at Kempton at Christmas could be a good option.