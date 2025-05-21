Timeform ratings analysis | Top-rated two-year-olds

Tony McFadden reveals how the two-year-old pecking order looks based on Timeform ratings.

109p Charles Darwin Often you don't learn much when a horse is sent off the 1/14 favourite, but the timefigure Charles Darwin clocked in the five-furlong conditions race at Naas on Sunday suggests he ran to a very high level for a two-year-old at this stage of the season and has achieved the most in the division so far. Charles Darwin has been awarded a rating of 109p after really impressing on the clock in his three-and-a-quarter-length victory, and he is very much the one to beat in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Indeed, the last time the Norfolk winner registered a higher Timeform performance rating than 109 was in 2017 when Sioux Nation won. Charles Darwin, a brother to dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard, was only fourth when sent off an odds-on favourite at the Curragh on debut, but he clearly learned plenty from that as he slammed his rivals by five and a half lengths in a six-furlong maiden at Navan next time and he took another step forward at Naas (replay below) to establish himself as a progressive and talented two-year-old.

100p Lady Iman There was a second highly significant two-year-old performance at Naas on Sunday courtesy of Lady Iman in the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes. She didn't need to improve on her previous rating of 100p, but her smooth success underlined her status as the highest-rated filly in the division. As had been the case at Dundalk and at the Curragh on her two previous starts, Lady Iman travelled notably strongly and quickened up well to assert, winning more comfortably than the margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest. Sunday's victory was achieved over six furlongs, but Lady Iman had won her first two starts at five furlongs and the way she cruises through her races suggests she'll be equally comfortable back at the minimum trip.

Lady Iman (white cap) quickened up well to overhaul Green Sense

98p Andab Andab boasts an eye-catching pedigree - he's out of the smart sprinter Tickled Pink who is out of King's Stand winner Cassandra Go - and he looked like a smart prospect when a comprehensive winner on debut at the Curragh. Andab travelled well in a prominent position, was produced to lead still going strongly approaching the final furlong and then drew clear to win by four and three-quarter lengths. The visual impression was backed up by a good time and Andab looks likely to make his mark in pattern company. 98p Gstaad True Love was sent off at a very short price for a six-furlong maiden at Navan after shaping so well when runner-up to Lady Iman in listed company at the Curragh, but she had to settle for second behind stablemate Gstaad who created a good impression on debut. Gstaad, a 450,000 guineas half-brother to dual Group 1-winning juvenile Vandeek, had more than a length to find with the odds-on favourite entering the final furlong but picked up strongly to hit the front inside the final 50 yards and win going away by three-quarters of a length. It's notable that True Love pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third so it was probably a case of bumping into a talented rival rather than disappointing. 97p Green Sense Green Sense had won the first six-furlong maiden of the year in taking style at the Curragh, beating a host of colts, and she then showed even better form in defeat when finding only Lady Iman too strong at Naas. She may have been readily overhauled by Lady Iman, but the level of form Green Sense showed would have seen her go close in plenty of editions of that Group 3. She's behind Lady Iman in the pecking order but is rated 5 lb clear of the third highest-rated filly this season, Spicy Marg.

And two recent debut winners capable of much better form 95P Treanmor On the same day Charles Darwin laid down a marker in the juvenile division, Treanmor created a big impression at Newmarket and looked one of the best two-year-olds seen so far. Five colts - and two fillies - have earned a higher rating than Treanmor, but this €2 million purchase has the Timeform 'Large P' to show he's capable of much better form after easily drawing four lengths clear despite the steady gallop. 94P Italy Italy was notably strong in the betting on debut at Leopardstown, where he was sent off at 4/9, and he did well to justify that support by reeling in one who secured first run and briefly appeared to slip the field. Italy was still a couple of lengths down entering the final furlong but he impressed with his strength in the finish and powered into the lead inside the final 100 yards in the style of a pattern-performer in the making.