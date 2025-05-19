Timeform ratings analysis from York and Newbury

Tony McFadden highlights the key Timeform ratings risers from the last week, including from York's Dante Festival.

Whirl (114p from 97p)

Whirl had finished only sixth in the Group 3 Park Express Stakes on her return at the Curragh last month but she took a huge step forward with that outing under her belt and ran out an emphatic winner of the Musidora Stakes, earning a Timeform rating of 114p. Whirl was tackling a mile and a quarter for the first time but her rider, Ryan Moore, clearly didn't have any stamina concerns as she was sent into the lead over three furlongs out and kept on strongly to score by five and a half lengths from Serenity Prayer. The only Musidora winners in the last decade who were rated higher than Whirl after the race were So Mi Dar (122p) and Soul Sister (116p). The only three-year-old fillies in Britain or Ireland currently rated higher than Whirl are Desert Flower (118) and Lake Victoria (117), and that's based on the form they showed as juveniles. Whirl would have stronger claims on form in the Oaks than Ballydoyle stablemates Giselle (106p) and Minnie Hauk (100p), though the fact they are shorter in the betting reflects uncertainty about Whirl's participation given the Prix de Diane was mentioned as a possible target.

Whirl wins the Musidora

See The Fire (120 from 115)

See The Fire had shaped as if possibly in need of the run when fifth on her return in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown last month, losing three places late on after looking a big threat a furlong out, and she duly built on that to register a hugely impressive victory in the Middleton Stakes at York. See The Fire, who won the Strensall Stakes last season on her only previous visit to York, could be called the winner a long way out in the Middleton and she quickly dashed away from her rivals after being produced to lead two furlongs out. She continued to storm clear, eventually passing the post with a 12-length advantage, and earned a Timeform rating on a par with what Bluestocking achieved in the race last season. The last time a Middleton winner registered a higher Timeform rating was in 2011 when multiple top-level winner Midday took the honours. See The Fire was narrowly denied in the Nassau Stakes by Opera Singer last season but her performance at York shows she has returned as an improved model this term and she's likely to be the one to beat at Goodwood. The last time a Nassau winner registered a Timeform performance rating higher than 120 was also in 2011 when Midday completed her hat-trick in the race. Pride of Arras (119p from 92P)

Pride of Arras was taking a big step up in class on his reappearance in the Dante Stakes having won a Sandown maiden last August on his only previous outing, but he proved up to the task to establish himself as a leading Derby contender. Pride of Arras earned a Timeform rating of 119p which marks him out as the pick of the middle-distance classic trial winners this spring, with only 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court (123) rated higher among the Derby contenders. An ordinary pace until halfway in the Dante impacted the overall time and means the bare form can't be rated too highly, but Pride of Arras was value for more than the winning margin given the trouble he met and the ease with which he asserted his authority, so his performance has been upgraded. Pride of Arras is bidding to follow in the footsteps of North Light, Motivator, Authorized, Golden Horn and Desert Crown who all won the Dante and Derby this century. Desert Crown, the latest horse to do the double, was rated 121p after also winning the Dante on only his second start.

Kon Tiki (109p from 98p)

Kon Tiki had created a good impression when winning her first couple of starts, and the form of her second victory had been given a notable boost when the runner-up, Life Is Beautiful, showed improved form to also finish second in the listed Pretty Polly Stakes. Those victories earned Kon Tiki a crack at the listed Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes at York and she coped well with the rise in grade, winning with more in hand than the margin of half a length might suggest. As had been the case at Kempton, Kon Tiki impressed with how strongly she travelled and she readily put her stamp on the race, quickening up smartly inside the final couple of furlongs. She was closed down close home, but was in command throughout the final furlong and, in the opinion of Timeform's reporter, was value for more like a two-length victory. Kon Tiki isn't entered in the Coronation Stakes but would be well worth a crack at a Group 1 as she's rated similarly to the placed fillies from the 1000 Guineas. Symbol of Honour (115 from 105)

Symbol of Honour had disappointed when only sixth behind Cosmic Year in a seven-furlong listed race at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago, but he proved better than ever on his return to six furlongs to decisively land the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury. His length-and-three-quarter victory over short-price favourite Ides of March earned him a Timeform rating of 115, which compares well to the average rating of the previous ten winners of around 113. Symbol of Honour's victory took his record at six furlongs to four wins from five starts, with his one defeat coming when beaten a length in sixth in the Coventry Stakes last season. He would have been well worth his place in the Commonwealth Cup, though as a gelding isn't eligible. Stablemate Shadow of Light, who was last season's leading juvenile and third in the 2000 Guineas on his return, is top rated among those entered in the Commonwealth Cup with a figure of 120.