Timeform ratings analysis | Royal Ascot older horses including Auguste Rodin

Timeform provide ratings reaction to the key performances from the older horses at Royal Ascot, including Auguste Rodin's Prince of Wales's win.

Auguste Rodin (remains 127) Last year’s Derby winner Auguste Rodin produced a high-class performance to come out on top in the the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, taking his Group/ Grade 1 tally to six. Auguste Rodin was well positioned behind the pacemakers in a race which played to his strengths and, after leading two furlongs out, he always seemed to be doing enough to justify strong support and prevail by three-quarters of a length. He has shown that he isn’t a horse to set your watch by, but he's one of the highest-rated horses in training in Europe, with only White Birch, who he chased home in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, and Kyprios rated higher on 128. It's possible that Auguste Rodin could still be capable of achieving a higher rating if pushed and, despite his flop in the race last year, he’d have to command respect in the King George if heading there next.

Kyprios (remains 128) Another notable performance was posted by Kyprios who became just the third horse in history to regain his Gold Cup crown in what is seen as the figurehead race in the division. He didn't have to run up to his very best but really impressed with his attitude in a stamina-sapping race and showed enough in a high-class display to suggest that he retains all his ability and will continue to be the one to beat. He'll be back as a seven-year-old next year to try and match the likes of Sagaro and Stradivarius, a couple of three-time winners of the Gold Cup.

Charyn (123 from 120) Charyn opened the meeting in fantastic fashion for trainer Roger Varian as he ran out a comfortable winner of the Queen Anne Stakes, landing his first win in Group 1 company at the seventh attempt, and he is clearly an improved model this year. Admittedly, this was one of his easier assignments at the top level and was run to suit much better than the Lockinge, which enabled him to produce a career-best effort. It will be hard for him from now on, though, as having to give weight away to the three-year-olds such as Rosallion is likely to prove no easy feat.

Asfoora (122 from 119) There was no standout performer in the King Charles III Stakes, and it was probably a slightly substandard renewal of the former King’s Stand Stakes, but Australian sprinter Asfoora proved better than ever to record her first win at the highest level. She is probably worth marking up for that performance as she raced in the smaller near-side group initially but made her way over towards the bigger main group in the last couple of furlongs and swept through into the lead to beat the very smart Big Evs (120 from 118). Asfoora will reportedly stay in Britain for the rest of the summer, with Glorious Goodwood and the Nunthorpe seemingly next on her agenda.

Isle of Jura (122 from 114) The George Scott-trained Isle of Jura continued his remarkable progress through the ranks by landing a five-timer in the Hardwicke Stakes. He produced a performance up to standard for the race, though was helped by being ridden handier than usual in a race where the tempo lifted only around half a mile out. He once again showed how effective he is on firmish ground, and the manner in which he quickened clear in the closing stages suggests connections are entitled to take a crack at the King George back at Ascot next time.

