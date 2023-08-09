Timeform ratings analysis | Middle-distance division

Adam Houghton highlights how the leading middle-distance performers stack up on Timeform ratings.

132 Westover A seven-length winner of last year’s Irish Derby, Westover produced the performance of his life when last seen filling the runner-up spot behind Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. He was beaten just a head at the line after a thrilling battle between the first two, showing top-class form under conditions that played to his strengths, his stamina fully drawn out in a well-run race on softish ground. Though beaten by Hukum, Westover put up narrowly the best performance in the King George, taking into account Timeform weight-for-age, with four-year-olds allowed 1 lb from their elders until August. That was the third time this season that Westover has filled the runner-up spot in Group 1 company, while his only other start in 2023 saw him double his top-level tally in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. He was sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last year and that looks the obvious target for him again in the autumn.

The GREATEST flat horses of the century

131 Hukum Hukum missed the rest of 2022 due to a potentially career-ending injury after making the breakthrough in Group 1 company in the Coronation Cup, but he's remarkably returned better than ever this year at the age of six, winning both his starts in the style of one who will continue to take all the beating in the major middle-distance races. His reappearance win in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown certainly promised plenty for the season ahead, coping admirably with the emphasis on speed at a trip short of his optimum, and he duly built on that with a career-best effort when returned to a mile and a half in the King George, his stamina and willing attitude very much on show as he fought off Westover in the closing stages. Tough and likeable, he too is set to be aimed at the Arc and will obviously go there with leading form claims, while testing conditions won't hold any fears for him should they arise at Longchamp, either.

130p Paddington As well as being Timeform's top-rated miler following wins in the Irish 2000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes, Paddington has proved himself fully at home over a mile and a quarter having put up his best effort yet when landing the Eclipse at Sandown. That was a top-class performance to beat Emily Upjohn in comfortable fashion, always looking in control when challenged by that rival inside the final two furlongs, ultimately getting the verdict by half a length as the first two pulled clear of the other pair who completed the line-up. Now unbeaten in six starts this year, including four at the highest level, Paddington is clearly thriving on his racing and may yet have more to offer when faced with the right opportunity. The Juddmonte International at York could be one such scenario later in the month, with a couple of high-class, older rivals already earmarked for the race.

Paddington returns in triumph after the Coral-Eclipse

129 Mostahdaf Mostahdaf seems likely to be the biggest threat to Paddington's winning sequence in the Juddmonte International, such was the impression he created when returning from three months off with an emphatic success in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. In a race featuring four previous Group 1 winners, Mostahdaf ended up springing a bit of a surprise as he gained his first top-level win at the Royal meeting, drawing right away in the final furlong to land the spoils by four lengths from Luxembourg. He clearly showed improved form, though it didn't come completely out of the blue for a horse who had been similarly dominant when making a successful return to action in the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia back in February. Mostahdaf seems to go particularly well when fresh and it was always the plan after Ascot to go straight to York – he'll be a danger to all on the Knavesmire if building on that coming-of-age performance last time.

Mostahdaf leaves his rivals trailing in his wake at Ascot

129 Vadeni Vadeni was Timeform's highest-rated three-year-old in Europe in 2022 having won the Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse before ending the season with an even better effort in defeat when chasing home Alpinista in the Arc. Big things were expected of him this year following such a productive three-year-old campaign, but it's fair to say that things haven't gone to plan for him so far in 2023. Indeed, he's been beaten at short odds on both his starts and we haven't seen him on a racecourse since he was found to be coughing and with blood in a nostril after finishing fifth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May. Vadeni isn't entered in next month's Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown – a race he was third in last year – so it might be the autumn before we see him again in an attempt to get his career back on track.

Vadeni (right) wins last year's Coral-Eclipse

127p Desert Crown Last year's Derby winner Desert Crown has been limited to just one start since and it saw him suffer the first defeat of his career in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown in May. However, with the benefit of hindsight, that was a very good run to be beaten just half a length behind Hukum, especially in light of what that horse did in the King George next time. Desert Crown has since been forced to miss both the Prince of Wales's and King George due to a couple of minor setbacks, but it's reportedly all systems go for the Juddmonte International as things stand. He remains open to more improvement after just four starts and a clash with the likes of Paddington and Mostahdaf at York will be something to look forward to.

Desert Crown eases to victory in last year's Derby

126 Emily Upjohn (filly) Emily Upjohn shares her rating with the likes of Alflaila, Luxembourg and Pyledriver, but the difference is that she receives a 3lb sex allowance which can effectively be added to her figure, highlighting that she's a big player in the division on the pick of her form. Though disappointing in the King George last time, she had proven herself to be a high-class filly in two previous starts this season, first beating Westover by a length and three-quarters in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and then pushing Paddington all the way in the Eclipse. It's worth pointing out that Emily Upjohn also ran no sort of race in last year's King George before bouncing back with a big performance to win the Fillies And Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day, so she shouldn't be underestimated if reappearing after a break in one of the big middle-distance prizes in the autumn.

Emily Upjohn sees off Westover in the Coronation Cup