Timeform ratings analysis | Mile division

Tony McFadden highlights how the leading milers stack up on Timeform ratings.

130p Paddington Paddington produced his best effort when beating Emily Upjohn in the Eclipse over a mile and a quarter, but he has still shown high-class form at a mile and his comprehensive three-and-three-quarter-length success in the St James's Palace Stakes - which earned a Timeform performance rating of 126 - was the best in the division this season. Paddington didn't need to be at his best to land the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last week, but he was well on top at the finish and extended his winning sequence to seven with the minimum of fuss. It was a fourth Group 1 success this season for Paddington who is in the process of putting together one of the great European campaigns. Sea The Stars won six Group 1s on the spin in 2009 and no horse in Europe in the last 30 years can match that tally. It will be interesting to see whether Paddington can match or even exceed that figure.

125 Master of The Seas Master of The Seas was suited by how the race developed on his return in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last month as he was held up off a strong gallop, but he has still been credited with a high-class performance. Master of The Seas had some very smart form to his name, notably a close-up second in the 2000 Guineas in 2021 and a decisive victory in the Earl of Sefton Stakes last season, but his four-length success in the Summer Mile was arguably his best performance yet. His Ascot effort entitles him to another crack at Group 1 company. 124 Nashwa (filly) Nashwa has done much of her racing at trips around a mile and a quarter and she bagged a pair of Group 1s at around that distance last season, but her standout effort on Timeform's figures was achieved when landing the Falmouth Stakes on a rare attempt at a mile last month. Nashwa hadn't competed over a mile since winning a novice at Haydock last season but she proved well suited by the drop back in trip at Newmarket, displaying a potent turn of pace to slam her rivals by five lengths. As a filly, Nashwa will receive a sex allowance if running in open company and that 3 lb can effectively be added to her rating.

124 Triple Time Triple Time showed much-improved form to win the Queen Anne Stakes on his reappearance at Royal Ascot, though a good timefigure suggests there's no reason to doubt that the lightly-raced four-year-old took a big step forward, while he also deserves credit for sustaining his effort after racing keenly. Triple Time raced only twice last season, winning a Group 3 at Haydock before disappointing at Group 2 level at Longchamp. However, the testing ground at Longchamp offered an excuse for that display and his Royal Ascot effort suggests he's a very smart performer when faced with suitable conditions. 123 Inspiral (filly) Inspiral produced a sparkling display when winning the Coronation Stakes on her return last season and she got close to that level on her latest seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot, finishing a neck behind Triple Time but pulling two and a half lengths clear of Light Infantry in third. Inspiral appeared unsuited by testing conditions when failing to beat a rival in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood recently, though it's worth noting she bounced back from an underwhelming runner-up effort (beaten at 1/7) in the Falmouth Stakes last season to win the Prix Jacques le Marois on her next start. Like Nashwa, she receives a 3 lb sex allowance which can effectively be added to her rating, highlighting that she's a big player in the division on the pick of her form.

123 Modern Games Modern Games was below his best when fourth in the Queen Anne Stakes, finishing behind Triple Time and Inspiral, but the form he showed when winning the Lockinge Stakes on his previous outing gives a better indication of his merit. That clearcut length-and-a-half victory was a fifth top-level success for Modern Games, adding to wins in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, French 2000 Guineas, Woodbine Mile and Breeders' Cup Mile. 123 Kinross Kinross has shown the very best of his form at six and seven furlongs but he showed he gets an easy mile on fast ground when a close-up third in the Breeders' Cup Mile last season, missing out by just three-quarters of a length and a nose while looking unlucky not to go closer after conceding first run. The last time he contested a domestic race over as far as a mile was when winning a listed race at Kempton in November 2020 and all his big-race entries are at six or seven furlongs. But his Breeders' Cup effort shows he's capable of very smart form at the trip when the emphasis is on speed.