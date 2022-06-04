Each day in the run-up to the Cazoo Derby, a member of the Timeform team analyses the claims of a leading player. Andrew Asquith puts Stone Age under the microscope.

STONE AGE Click here for Cazoo Derby racecard and FREE video form Galileo won the Derby in 2001 - providing Aidan O'Brien with the first of his eight victories - and he has subsequently had a huge impact on the race through his exploits as a sire. Five of Galileo's sons have gone on to win the Derby and three of his progeny may take their chance on Saturday, all of whom are trained by the master of Ballydoyle. Stone Age is the most prominent of that trio in the betting following a couple of impressive displays so far this season. He failed to win in five starts as a juvenile last year, but he was set some stiff tasks following two promising runs in maiden company, and is clearly reaping the benefit of that experience now.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

Stone Age bumped into the now-smart Buckaroo on his second start, though the pair pulled well clear of the remainder in a good time, and he reversed that form when beaten a head in Group 2 company on his next start. That was a messy affair and Stone Age still looked rough around the edges, hanging left entering the straight and just failing in the finish. He ran just as well on the figures but was only sixth of nine upped to Group 1 company in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on his next start, not having the pace to get competitive dropped to seven furlongs for the first time, but still emerging with credit. Stone Age was crying out for a step up in trip and duly produced his best performance of the season when runner-up in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a quarter, relishing the extra emphasis on stamina but still taking time to hit top gear. He started this season as one of the best maidens in training and he had little trouble defying cramped odds in a race he was fully entitled to win at Navan in March, though he could hardly have been more impressive in doing so. That victory was followed up in strikingly similar fashion at Leopardstown in the race previously known as the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial, a performance which sent him rocketing to the head of the ante-post Derby market before Desert Crown’s win in the Dante Stakes at York.

Stone Age was left to dictate what was only a steady tempo, but he quickly put the race to bed in the straight, forging clear in the closing stages and looking better and better the further he went to give O’Brien a remarkable fifteenth win in the race. Past winners include Galileo and High Chaparral who both went on to win the Derby on their next start. On pedigree – his dam won over a mile and a quarter and is out of very smart Bright Moon who won over 13 and a half furlongs – and run style, the step up to a mile and a half has the potential to bring about even more improvement and that makes him a serious contender

PRO: Stone Age has a similar profile to Aidan O’Brien’s 2021 Oaks winner Snowfall who was much improved as a three-year-old and his straightforward nature should lend itself perfectly to a demanding track such as Epsom. He is already one of the leading form players, should relish the step up in trip and he could hardly be in better hands.

CON: Stone Age has made all of the running for both of his wins so far this season, but barring shock winner Serpentine in 2020, horses who attempt such tactics in the Derby haven’t got a great record. There may be competition for the lead too – stablemate Changingoftheguard is also ridden positively – which may force a change of tactics which is a slight concern on what will be his stiffest task to date.