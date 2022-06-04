Each day in the run-up to the Cazoo Derby, a member of the Timeform team analyses the claims of a leading player. Andrew Asquith puts Piz Badile under the microscope

PIZ BADILE Click here for Cazoo Derby racecard and FREE video form Piz Badile started second favourite for his debut in an interesting maiden at Killarney last season and looked above average as he made a winning start to become a first winner for his sire Ulysess. He was always well positioned in a race which was run at a steady tempo and looked likely to win more comfortably than he did as he was one of the last to come off the bridle in the straight. He was headed around two furlongs out, but showed a good attitude to wrestle the lead back inside the final furlong, having too much close home for one who had the benefit of previous experience. That form has some substance, as the third, Buckaroo (who was also making his debut), was a big eyecatcher and has also developed into a smart colt.

Piz Badile was taken out of the Beresford Stakes at the eleventh hour due to an allergy, but he ran a cracking race in a strong Group 3 at Leopardstown on his next start three months later, and you can make the case that he probably should have won, having received a hefty bump when making his challenge a furlong from home. He was collared only late on by Duke de Sessa who had contested the National Stakes on his previous start and Piz Badile emerged with his reputation enhanced if anything. Donnacha O’Brien’s colt took his form to a new level when making a winning reappearance in a strong renewal of the Ballysax Stakes – the first recognised Derby Trial of the season in Ireland – at Leopardstown last month, upholding the form with Buckeroo who finished a short-head second and reversing the form with Duke de Sessa who finished further back in third. Piz Badile once again impressed with how strongly he travelled through the contest and got a dream run into the straight on the rail, leaving his jockey Gavin Ryan with no option than to kick on into the lead. In hindsight, he was probably in front long enough, not doing a whole lot out on his own which allowed the strong-travelling Buckeroo to hit the front inside the final furlong.

Piz Badile looked booked for second, but his willingness to win shone through once more, displaying great determination to regain the lead close home and leaving the impression he will relish a step up to a mile and a half in the Derby. You can also draw that conclusion from his pedigree, given his dam was a useful middle-distance performer, herself out of the high-class Shiva, who won the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh as a four-year-old. Piz Badile’s young, up-and-coming trainer was quick to attain the services of Frankie Dettori a couple of weeks ago, which is a big positive for a horse as inexperienced as him on his first start at Epsom, and the feeling is he is nowhere near the ceiling of his ability.

PRO: Piz Badile has shown a fantastic attitude in his short career so far, pulling the race out of the fire at Leopardstown last time, and on that evidence, he can only improve for a step up to a mile and a half. Also, the vast experience of Frankie Dettori in the saddle won’t be lost on him.