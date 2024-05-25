Timeform Horse Racing Tips at the Curragh on Sunday

Sporting Life
By Timeform
15:44 · SAT May 25, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at the Curragh on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice

Auguste Rodin - 15:10 Curragh

Auguste Rodin has something of an all-or-nothing profile but he's a class act on his day and he enjoyed a magnificent campaign last term, winning the Derby, Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf.

He was disappointing on his return in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, where he failed to beat a rival home, but it's worth remembering how well he bounced back from poor efforts in the 2000 Guineas and King George last season.

He's Timeform's highest-rated horse in Europe and has a 7 lb edge over his closest rival, Elegant Man, on the figures.

The Big Improver

Mundi - 16:15 Curragh

Mundi boasts an excellent pedigree - he's a brother to the dual classic winner Churchill - and he showed a good attitude to make a successful debut at Dundalk last month, keeping on well when challenged to score by half a length.

The bare form of that maiden is a long way shy of what others in here have achieved, most notably stablemate Chief Little Rock who was runner-up in the Beresford and Autumn Stakes last season, so it could be significant that he is the choice of Ryan Moore.

Mundi has the Timeform Large P to highlight that he is likely to make significant improvement and he can take a big step forward here and handle the step up to Group company.

The Timeform Flag

Rogue Millennium - 14:35 Curragh

Flags: Top-Rated, Trainer Uplift

Rogue Millennium disappointed on her final couple of starts for Tom Clover last season but she had enjoyed a good campaign prior to that and registered a notable success in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Rogue Millennium also posted some smart efforts in defeat, finishing runner-up to Free Wind in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes and filling the same position behind Tahiyra at the highest level in the Matron Stakes.

That Matron form gives Rogue Millennium a significant advantage over her rivals - she's 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and the move to Joseph O'Brien's powerful stable has generated the Trainer Uplift Flag.

