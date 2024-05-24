Sporting Life
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Timeform Horse Racing Tips at the Curragh on Saturday

By Timeform
16:06 · FRI May 24, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

Rosallion - 15:40 Curragh

Rosallion was among the highest-rated juveniles trained in Britain last season after winning the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp on Arc day, and he took a step forward on form when runner-up in the 2000 Guineas on his return.

Rosallion's tendency to pull meant there was a doubt whether he'd cope with the extra furlong on his first attempt at a mile, but he settled better than previously and thoroughly saw out the trip at Newmarket, finding only a potential top-notcher in Notable Speech too strong.

That was a very smart effort from Rosallion, who was a length and three-quarters clear of stablemate Haatem in third, and that sets the clear standard for his rivals to aim at - he's 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver

Sumiha - 15:05 Curragh

Sumiha didn't make her debut until August of her three-year-old campaign but she proved worth the wait, overcoming inexperience to strike at the first attempt in a strong Curragh maiden (the second, third and fourth all won next time out).

Sumiha was unable to confirm the form with Curragh runner-up Thunder Roll when they met again in the listed Noblesse Stakes at Cork last month, but she still showed much-improved form in that higher grade and may well have won had she been granted a clearer passage.

Sumiha was short of room early in the straight and had to pick her way through, but she finished well when in the clear and looks like she still has more to offer after only a couple of starts.

"I think he's one of the most exciting sprinters going into this season" | Weekend Best Bets

The Timeform Flag

Art Power - 14:30 Curragh

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

Art Power enjoyed the best season of his career last term, finally making the Group 1 breakthrough in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in October.

Prior to that Art Power had enhanced his superb record at the Curragh with wide-margin wins in this event and in the Sapphire Stakes, and his record here reads four wins from five starts, including three from three over course and distance.

He disappointed over a slightly longer trip in Saudi Arabia in February but he looked on good terms with himself when a close-up fifth in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes on the Knavesmire ten days ago, showing plenty of speed, and he is entitled to take a step forward with that first start in three months under his belt. As at York, he is burdened with a penalty here but he still features prominently on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

