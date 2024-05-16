Sporting Life
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Newmarket and Newbury

By Timeform
16:14 · FRI May 17, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

PRECIOUS JEWEL - 3:50 Newmarket

It comes with the caveat that all of the field here are open to improvement but PRECIOUS JEWEL comes here 12lbs clear of her nearest rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

She earned a lofty figure when chasing home the exciting Sea Just In Time here at the last meeting. She looked a surefire future winner that day and Saturday might just present the ideal opportunity to on the scoreboard.

Sky Bet Sunday Series

The Big Improver

SIYOLA - 5.15 Newbury

The finale at Newbury is full of potential improves but none more so than SIYOLA who has the large Timeform P.

That indicates a horse capable of significant further improvement and she looked potentially very useful when winning on debut at Sandown back in April. Representing a powerful team and hailing from a wonderful Juddmonte family, she looks one to follow – even against a field of similarly unexposed sports.

The Timeform Flag

DARKNESS - 2.40 Newmarket

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

He has the Horses For Courses and Horse In Focus flags and DARKNESS could go well at a big-price for David O’Meara.

The six-year-old goes well on the Rowley Mile and caught the eye on his latest start here at the Guineas Meeting. He travelled sweetly on the front-end for much of the race before a seeming lack of race fitness took its toll. He’s now below his last winning mark and definitely shaped better than the finishing position suggests last time.

