Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Newmarket and Newbury

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday.
It comes with the caveat that all of the field here are open to improvement but PRECIOUS JEWEL comes here 12lbs clear of her nearest rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
She earned a lofty figure when chasing home the exciting Sea Just In Time here at the last meeting. She looked a surefire future winner that day and Saturday might just present the ideal opportunity to on the scoreboard.
The finale at Newbury is full of potential improves but none more so than SIYOLA who has the large Timeform P.
That indicates a horse capable of significant further improvement and she looked potentially very useful when winning on debut at Sandown back in April. Representing a powerful team and hailing from a wonderful Juddmonte family, she looks one to follow – even against a field of similarly unexposed sports.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses
He has the Horses For Courses and Horse In Focus flags and DARKNESS could go well at a big-price for David O’Meara.
The six-year-old goes well on the Rowley Mile and caught the eye on his latest start here at the Guineas Meeting. He travelled sweetly on the front-end for much of the race before a seeming lack of race fitness took its toll. He’s now below his last winning mark and definitely shaped better than the finishing position suggests last time.
