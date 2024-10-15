Orchard caught the eye when fourth at Kempton last month, running on well from an unpromising position inside the final couple of furlongs to pass plenty of rivals and only just miss out on third. That was his most encouraging effort yet and he goes handicapping with untapped potential, with the 'p' attached to his rating denoting that he is expected to improve. Trainer Warren Greatrex has done well with his two-year-olds this season - six of his last ten juveniles have finished at least placed - and Orchard looks interesting on his nursery debut.

