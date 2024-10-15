Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
17:33 · TUE October 15, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Orchard - 15:15 Nottingham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Orchard caught the eye when fourth at Kempton last month, running on well from an unpromising position inside the final couple of furlongs to pass plenty of rivals and only just miss out on third. That was his most encouraging effort yet and he goes handicapping with untapped potential, with the 'p' attached to his rating denoting that he is expected to improve. Trainer Warren Greatrex has done well with his two-year-olds this season - six of his last ten juveniles have finished at least placed - and Orchard looks interesting on his nursery debut.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

