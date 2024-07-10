It took Nazron five attempts to open his account, but he did bump into some nice types on his first four starts, and had no trouble getting his head in front over this trip on the all-weather track at this course on his final start last year. He shaped well on his return from eight months off at Redcar 18 days ago, too, displaying that all the speed and ability he showed as a juvenile is still clearly intact, while also proving he’s just as effective on turf. This sharp five furlongs will suit him down to the ground and he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped now.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

