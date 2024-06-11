Blow Your Horn shaped really well when runner-up on his handicap hurdle debut at Warwick a couple of weeks ago and he is capable of going one better off just a 2 lb higher mark. Blow Your Horn, who was back in the cheekpieces he wears on the Flat, travelled strongly, led on the bridle turning for home and soon drew clear, looking to have matters under control. However, despite trading at the minimum price of 1.01 on Betfair, he was reeled in close home by one who stayed on strongly and showed much-improved form on her first start for a new stable. Blow Your Horn was beaten a neck but was ten lengths clear of the third and he remains capable of better in this sphere, mindful of the fairly useful level he achieved on the Flat last year when racking up a hat-trick.

