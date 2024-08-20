Overture was a typical backward two-year-old from this yard last season, but she has progressed well in handicaps this year, still looking inexperienced on her return and probably not suited by the drop to seven furlongs at Chepstow next time. She looked particularly well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter when opening her account at Yarmouth this month, though, still a touch raw but seeing the trip out thoroughly in a truly-run race and leaving the impression she's got more to offer over middle distances. Overture has a smart pedigree and she is strongly fancied to defy a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

