Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
07:11 · TUE August 20, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Overture – 19:40 Nottingham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Overture was a typical backward two-year-old from this yard last season, but she has progressed well in handicaps this year, still looking inexperienced on her return and probably not suited by the drop to seven furlongs at Chepstow next time. She looked particularly well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter when opening her account at Yarmouth this month, though, still a touch raw but seeing the trip out thoroughly in a truly-run race and leaving the impression she's got more to offer over middle distances. Overture has a smart pedigree and she is strongly fancied to defy a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING