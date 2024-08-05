Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
18:53 · MON August 05, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Tip of the Day

Arkhalia Flynn - 16:50 Ffos Las

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Arkhalia Flynn made a successful handicap debut at Haydock last month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a head might suggest after conceding first run, and he then performed creditably when third at Yarmouth two weeks later. He was beaten by a couple of rivals who had also won their previous start, giving the form a solid feel, and he can perhaps have his effort upgraded slightly as he raced further off the steady pace than the pair who beat him. He ran on well inside the final furlong, leaving the impression that he would benefit from a stronger gallop or step up in trip, and he can raise his game over this longer trip to defy the same mark he competed from last time.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING