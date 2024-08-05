Arkhalia Flynn made a successful handicap debut at Haydock last month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a head might suggest after conceding first run, and he then performed creditably when third at Yarmouth two weeks later. He was beaten by a couple of rivals who had also won their previous start, giving the form a solid feel, and he can perhaps have his effort upgraded slightly as he raced further off the steady pace than the pair who beat him. He ran on well inside the final furlong, leaving the impression that he would benefit from a stronger gallop or step up in trip, and he can raise his game over this longer trip to defy the same mark he competed from last time.

