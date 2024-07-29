Fair Wind is progressing well and raised his game another notch when beating subsequent winner Albasheer by half a length at Ascot 17 days ago. The runner-up was unlucky in running, though Fair Wind scored a shade cosily after again impressing with the turn of foot he found to quicken into the lead half a furlong from home. This progressive young sprinter still looks ahead of his mark following a 4 lb rise in the weights, while this sharper test won't be an issue as he won over course and distance in May.

