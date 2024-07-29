Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:20 · MON July 29, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Fair Wind - 16:10 Goodwood

Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Fair Wind is progressing well and raised his game another notch when beating subsequent winner Albasheer by half a length at Ascot 17 days ago. The runner-up was unlucky in running, though Fair Wind scored a shade cosily after again impressing with the turn of foot he found to quicken into the lead half a furlong from home. This progressive young sprinter still looks ahead of his mark following a 4 lb rise in the weights, while this sharper test won't be an issue as he won over course and distance in May.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

