A Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’, You Wear It Well produced a very strong timefigure when runner-up on her recent chasing debut and this classy mare is expected to go one better here.

Representing Jamie Snowden who has his yard in good form, You Wear It Well shaped best when 1¾ lengths second to Shecouldbeanything in a listed mares’ event at Bangor last month, jumping well but doing too much too soon and the winner rattling home with the two horses split wide apart across the run-in.

The longer trip here will suit as she stays an easy 3m and - sure to progress as a chaser – she's fancied to see off a competitive field before moving on to bigger and better things (as short as 25/1 for the mares' chase at the Cheltenham Festival).