Trained by Kevin Ryan, Borderline Boss is a half-brother to his stable’s most recent Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa but the indications are that he’ll be suited by a bit further than that smart sprinter. That was certainly the impression he gave when showing improved form on his reappearance at Doncaster over six furlongs last month. Strong in the betting despite an eight-month absence and making his handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces, Borderline Boss was always up with the pace but got outpaced under two furlongs out before rallying inside the final furlong to go down by half a length to another improving rival Kurimu. Borderline Boss heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb here and, back up in trip after three runs over seven furlongs last year, he can go a place better this time.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.