Charlie Uberalles gets in at the foot of the weights in this handicap chase and he’s lurking on a dangerous mark considering he was beaten little more than three lengths into third behind Annual Invictus in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster in January. He was a 50/1 shot on that occasion after being pulled up in the Welsh National on his previous start so is in calmer waters now and 4 lb lower in the weights than he was at Doncaster. He’s made the frame in all three of his previous visits to Cartmel, including his latest outing last month when taking a big step back in the right direction to finish runner-up to the useful Tommie Beau while pulling clear of the rest. Heading the weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb, Charlie Uberalles can make the most of nearly a stone that he’s receiving from last year’s winner Arthur’s Quay.

