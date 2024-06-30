The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Charlie Uberalles gets in at the foot of the weights in this handicap chase and he’s lurking on a dangerous mark considering he was beaten little more than three lengths into third behind Annual Invictus in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster in January. He was a 50/1 shot on that occasion after being pulled up in the Welsh National on his previous start so is in calmer waters now and 4 lb lower in the weights than he was at Doncaster. He’s made the frame in all three of his previous visits to Cartmel, including his latest outing last month when taking a big step back in the right direction to finish runner-up to the useful Tommie Beau while pulling clear of the rest. Heading the weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb, Charlie Uberalles can make the most of nearly a stone that he’s receiving from last year’s winner Arthur’s Quay.
