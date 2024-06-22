Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:08 · SAT June 22, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Lennon - 16:30 Pontefract

Flag: Horse In Focus

Lennon showed just modest form in three starts as a two-year-old last season, but he produced a much improved performance on his return and handicap debut when opening his account at Bath last week. That was his first start for six months, and he proved a totally different proposition, knuckling down really well in the closing stages to run down a battle-hardened rival. The stiff nature of this track will suit him well and he looks like a handicapper to keep on the right side moving forward from just a 4 lb higher mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING