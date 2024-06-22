Lennon showed just modest form in three starts as a two-year-old last season, but he produced a much improved performance on his return and handicap debut when opening his account at Bath last week. That was his first start for six months, and he proved a totally different proposition, knuckling down really well in the closing stages to run down a battle-hardened rival. The stiff nature of this track will suit him well and he looks like a handicapper to keep on the right side moving forward from just a 4 lb higher mark.

