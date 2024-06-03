Blue Day offered encouragement in some strong juvenile novices last season, hitting the frame on all three starts, and he built on that promise to get off the mark on his reappearance and handicap debut at Southwell in April. Blue Day travelled well off the steady pace, made good headway to hit the front over a furlong out and pulled a length and a half clear to score with plenty in hand. He did well to win with such authority given the sluggish pace and a 7 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him, especially as he remains open to further improvement.

