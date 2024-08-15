Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
17:43 · THU August 15, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Classic - 18:50 Newmarket

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Classic has shaped well in a couple of big-field, valuable handicaps this season, looking capable of winning such an event, so this less competitive affair seems like a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved success. He caught the eye when sixth in the Golden Mile at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago as he travelled with zest and was still going well two furlongs out but had to wait for a gap as the leaders set sail for home. He's well treated off a 1 lb lower mark here, the same mark he competed off when only narrowly denied at Sandown in June, and it's worth remembering he was an impressive winner here a couple of years ago on his only previous visit to the course.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

