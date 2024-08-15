The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Classic has shaped well in a couple of big-field, valuable handicaps this season, looking capable of winning such an event, so this less competitive affair seems like a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved success. He caught the eye when sixth in the Golden Mile at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago as he travelled with zest and was still going well two furlongs out but had to wait for a gap as the leaders set sail for home. He's well treated off a 1 lb lower mark here, the same mark he competed off when only narrowly denied at Sandown in June, and it's worth remembering he was an impressive winner here a couple of years ago on his only previous visit to the course.
