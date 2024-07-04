Although Tonto Foley did manage to win over hurdles last term for Christian Williams, his form over the smaller obstacles was no better than poor. But the strong-travelling six-year-old has already proved much better over fences and looks capable of landing his third win from five starts in chases in the two-mile handicap at Newton Abbot. After showing promise on his chasing debut at Taunton in February, he got off the mark with a bold round of jumping at the same course the following month and then followed up at Hereford in May. While his winning run was ended by surprise winner Solid Fuel at Worcester last time, Tonto Foley’s form continued on an upward curve as he kept on to pull clear of the rest. He can quickly resume winning ways here.

