The form of Humble Spark ’s latest race is working out very well and he can provide his in-form trainer Jim Goldie with a winner in the opening amateur jockeys’ handicap on Newcastle’s evening card. A close second twice here earlier in the year, Humble Spark got off the mark in a course-and-distance handicap in April when the first two pulled clear of the rest. Stepped up to a mile and a half at Hamilton last time, Humble Spark went close to following up, leading briefly inside the final furlong but edged out close home by neck winner Twoforthegutter. That’s looking strong form as the winner has gone in again and the third and fifth have also won since. Back down in trip at the scene of his breakthrough win, there’s lots to like about Humble Spark’s chances therefore.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

