Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Third, 7f handicap, Wolverhampton, Tuesday 14 May
Little Empire was strong in the betting in his bid follow up his course-and-distance success in an apprentices handicap a fortnight ago and while he had to settle for third this time, he did well under the circumstances in a race that wasn’t run to suit and remains in good form.
Slowly away, he was hampered after three furlongs and then forced wide early in the straight but made good late headway to be beaten around a length behind Coconut Bay whom he’d beaten into second last time.
The four-year-old Little Empire didn’t make his debut until earlier this year for Irish trainer Anthony McCann at Dundalk, so is less exposed than most in modest handicaps and will be winning again soon.
