Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Night Hunter

The four-year-old Night Hunter was making a rather belated debut in this maiden, suggesting he hasn’t been the easiest horse to train. However, he had plenty to recommend him on paper if you could put those concerns about the delayed start to his career to the back of your mind. After all, he is bred in the purple (by Tapit and a half-brother to the US Grade 1 winner Wickedly Perfect) and seemingly has the looks to match given that he cost $700,000 as a yearling.

In the race itself, Night Hunter shaped with plenty of promise in third, just not knowing enough at this stage of his career to make a bigger impact. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he ran green at halfway and continued to take a while to get the hang of things after being shaken up entering the final three furlongs. He finished with real purpose, though, and almost snatched second, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the impressive winner Baaeed.

It’s likely to prove an informative contest and Baaeed and Night Hunter both deserve plenty of credit given that they were conceding experience to all bar one of their rivals. The winner came from even further back than Night Hunter and could eventually reach a high level over middle-distances, much like his brother Hukum, a very smart winner up to thirteen furlongs.

The big question with Night Hunter, who should also stay further, is whether he can stand regular racing now that he’s up and running, but there was certainly plenty of encouragement to be taken from this effort. He looks sure to improve with the experience under his belt and is one to be interested in if lining up in a similar event in the coming weeks.