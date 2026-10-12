Timeform Daily View - Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Tuesday.

Informative opener at Punchestown

Every day is a school day, as they say, and whilst researching the origins of Kenough in the William Hill Challenge Series 3-Y-O Hurdle (13:35) – mainly because I thought it might be rude – I discovered that the name most likely refers to the portmanteau of the Barbie character "Ken" and "Enough." To be Kenough means being yourself and recognising you are worthy of love. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, owned by the H O S Syndicate (Ethical Diamond, Absurde, et al) and, having shown some ability on the Flat in two starts, he could easily be enough. I don't know if 'Horse In Focus' Danny Power is named after the Irish actor/rapper (Christy, The Young Offenders) but the horse – who sports the famous Michael Ryan silks once worn by the three-time Aintree Hurdle winner Al Eile - looked very promising when belying greenness (mainly before the race) to make a winning debut (with Julie's Moon sixth and Dunmore seventh) at Listowel. That form is yet to work out, but whilst he has to carry a penalty (along with Bell Ex Too, who represents the Ray Cody yard that won this race in 2021 and 2022), he looks to have a bright future; both of his siblings held their form well once winning. Sea Of Dubka also has a penalty to shoulder after she followed up her Flat win at Down Royal with a 16-length defeat of Minella Buoy at Killarney in August. That links her closely with Danny Power, who was 10 lengths ahead of Minella Buoy the following month. Contador, by Kingman out of a half-sister to the 1,000 Guineas winner Special Duty, is bred to be very good but has been gelded/changed hands for 120,000 guineas since finishing second in a Lyon Parilly maiden. Representing a Gordon Elliott yard that has won this race with Quilixios (2020) and Wodhooh (2023) in recent years, he's the obvious danger amongst the hurdling debutants.

Pontefract eye-catcher to go one better

At Leicester, division two of the British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (14:29) features a horse well clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings: Wedyan. A cheap purchase, the James Tate-trained filly did well to snatch second on her debut at Pontefract, having had to switch around rivals late on, and looks the type who should improve for that experience. Her main rival on ratings is Pivotal Voyage who made a winning debut over five furlongs on heavy ground at Beverley in late-August. Her half-sister Look Back Smiling is a real mudlark, and she may well follow in the same footsteps, so any rain that falls would be welcome. On The Queue Tee appreciated the step back up to this trip last time but is exposed, unlike Miss Eileen, Claudia Miss (whose form has been franked) and Hoya Bella who all shaped with promise on their respective debuts. The last-named is well-related and though flattered by her proximity to easy winner Bidsta at Yarmouth, she has plenty of scope for improvement. Clarice Starling (whose dam won twice over this sort of trip at two) and Enalia (whose trainer Adam Kirby has scored with five of his last 14 runners) look the pick of the newcomers. Strong Ascot form on display again