Timeform Daily View - Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Thursday.

Big-money buy Push The Limit makes hurdles debut

Most of the runners in Carlisle’s opener (13:17) are making their debuts over hurdles, the majority of them from a bumper or points background. ‘Hot Trainer’ Dan Skelton’s hurdling newcomer Push The Limit has a very different profile, however, as he was smart on the Flat and changed hands for a whopping 580,000 guineas which was the third highest price at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale almost a year ago. A tall gelding by Le Havre who had originally cost just €48,000 as a yearling, Push The Limit won two of his six starts on the Flat for Ralph Beckett, making a winning debut at Kempton at two and gaining his other win in an eleven-furlong handicap at Glorious Goodwood the following year. His best effort came when second in a handicap at Ascot over a mile and a half on his next start, earning a Timeform rating of 112 in finishing second to Tenability, a dual listed winner this season, with this year’s Ebor winner Daiquiri Bay among those behind him. On his final start last October, Push The Limit was below form upped to a mile and three quarters for a listed race back at Ascot, but, fitted with a tongue strap which he didn’t wear on the Flat and given plenty of time since his Flat campaign, he’s a fascinating hurdling debutant.

Horses To Follow is available online now

Return of 2025 Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace

With the ground unsuitable for jumping on Kempton’s turf course at the moment, the listed two-mile hurdle that’s normally run at the track at this time of year has been moved to Carlisle where it’s being run as the Panoramic Hurdle (16:12). Paul Nicholls’ smart front-runner Rubaud has won the last three editions of this race at its usual home before completing a similar hat-trick in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, but while he clearly goes well at this stage of the season, he has more on at the weights this year as well as a much stiffer track than either Kempton or Wincanton to cope with. The relocated race has also attracted Jeremy Scott’s 2025 Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace who comes out top of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in receipt of weight from all her male rivals. While she had luck on her side in the Champion Hurdle and again when winning last season’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle, Golden Ace is a smart mare and was as good ever when five lengths second to the latest Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle in May. The cheekpieces she wore then are left off here, and while Golden Ace has had valid excuses on her reappearances in the last two seasons, she’s the one to beat if fit and well for her return.

Irish Nectar can complete quick hat-trick