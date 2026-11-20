Timeform provide an overview of things to note on Saturday at Ascot and Haydock.

Tizzard has good record in Ascot novice

Red-hot Joe Tizzard, who won five races at Ascot on Friday, has also won three of the last four renewals of the Ascot Shared Ownership Weekend Novices’ Hurdle (12:20) and The Walk looks another who gives him an excellent chance of further success. He has a nice pedigree – out of an unraced half-sister to Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River – and he has made a positive start to his career, looking a fine prospect when making a winning debut in a bumper at this course on the first day of this meeting 12 months ago. The Walk wasn’t in the same form in a Listed event on his next start, but he made a good impression on his return and hurdling debut at Ffos Las last month, displaying a nice turn of foot for one who is bred to stay well. That was a good performance and it strikes as being a race to be positive about, so he makes plenty of appeal under a penalty, especially with this step up in trip sure to unlock further improvement.

Seaniecon a hurdler to keep on side

Seaniecon looked a good prospect when opening his account over hurdles by 28 lengths in a small-field event at Hereford last season and was highly tried in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle. He wasn’t up to that task, but he was arguably unlucky not to resume winning ways in a competitive, big-field handicap at the Punchestown Festival. He suffered severe interference on that occasion, but caught the eye staying on all the way to the line once in the clear. Indeed, Seaniecon proved himself a well-treated horse when making a winning return at Cheltenham last month, as he had done previously, displaying his deep reserves of stamina, still having a bit to do jumping the last but grinding it out to win going away. This sharper track may not be to his advantage, but he’s a progressive hurdler who is entitled to be sharper for his reappearance win, and he appeals as still being well handicapped from a 6lb higher mark – he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Betfair Stayers’ Red Rose Handicap Hurdle (14:25).

Grey Dawning can emulate some of the greats

Grey Dawning is a class act and he has excellent claims of emulating Kauto Star, Cue Card, Bristol de Mai and Royale Pagaille in becoming the fifth back-to-back winner of the Betfair Chase (15:00). He was outstayed by Royale Pagaille a couple of years ago, but the ground was very testing that day, and he could hardly have won any more impressively 12 months ago. The way in which he travelled that day stood out from the rest, looming up under a patient ride and just shaken up to exact his revenge on Haydock specialist Royale Pagaille. Conditions are once again in his favour and this has been his main early-season target all along, so he’ll be ready to roll, and he’s hard to oppose on the pick of his efforts. The cheekpieces he wore his last win in the Melling Chase are removed, but the return to this longer trip will suit.