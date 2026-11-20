Joe Tizzard was in scintillating form at Ascot on Friday when successful in five races on the card, including a walkover.

Joe Tizzard celebrated a "super day" at the office after notching a career-first across the card six-timer at Ascot on Chepstow on Friday to continue his flying start to the season. It proved to be a real red letter day for Tizzard, who notched five winners at Ascot, along with another victory at the Welsh venue, to provide him with one of his finest moments since taking over the licence at his family’s yard, from his dad Colin, back in 2022. Having enjoyed a four-timer at Ffos Las last month, and at Newton Abbot earlier in his career, the dad-of-two matched that effort when Western Knight made a winning return to action, in the fourth leg of his five winner haul at Ascot.

Western Knight and Dylan Johnston clear the last at Ascot

Victories for Gingerbread at Chepstow just 12 minutes later, and Star Of Affinity, in the penultimate contest at Ascot, ensured that he was to take things one step further, and secure the breakthrough moment. Tizzard said: “I’ve never had six in one day. It has been a really good day, and they don’t come along very often. To have five here as well makes it a super day. I’m not the type of person who lets myself go down the route of thinking we could have a certain amount of winners in any one day as I’ve been racing long enough. “I thought I had found the right races for No Way Jay and Spanish Stroll, and Western Knight in all fairness. Star Of Affinity was stepping up in grade, and trip. Gingerbread (at Chepstow) is progressive, and had won two, and the walkover was what it was. "As a trainer, you don’t let yourself go down the route thinking you will have six winners, as you know something will go wrong, and it hasn’t really today. It is not a quiet Friday to me. It is not the top notch stuff, but it is good prize money here today, and a proper day’s racing, so I’m chuffed to bits.”

"I'm sure he'll be a better chaser!"



Both @D_Johnston01 and @TizzardRacing were full of praise for Spanish Stroll, with Grade 1 company up next 👀@MCYeeehaaa https://t.co/8NV2iQwjCX pic.twitter.com/P7WhbCvXf1 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 20, 2026

Since starting out, November has traditionally been the month where Tizzard has been seen to best effect. And with just over a week of the current month still remaining, it could easily be the case again for Tizzard, who enjoyed his best ever October with 14 winners. He added: “I made an effort in the second half of October to travel, and find the ground. I thought I was just in front of a few, novice hurdle wise. I’ve said about these young horses getting better, which is nice to see. ”November has normally been a good month, and long may it continue.” Star of the show was undoubtedly Spanish Stroll, who threw his hat into the ring for a tilt at Grade One company when forming the second leg of Tizzard’s haul with victory in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Winners “Introductory” Hurdle.

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After making a winning debut over hurdles at Ffos Las last month, the Walk In The Park gelding was sent off the 5/4 favourite to back that victory up under a seven pound penalty. Always travelling well close to the pace, the giant-framed five-year-old only needed to be kept up to his work over the final two flights by Dylan Johnston before scoring by six and a half lengths. Tizzard said: “I didn’t think he was ever going to win a bumper, but the two boys that rode him, Tom Bellamy and Lorcan Williams, got off him and loved him both days. They said he would be a nice horse, and he has just matured. “It was a lovely starting point, in what was a good little hurdle at Ffos Las. Today was the obvious route for him, and I knew he had improved at home. Off the back of that you have got to be thinking of the Formby up at Aintree on Boxing Day. It looks like the obvious race, as you can’t go small with him anymore. “He is a horse for the future, and that is what is the most exciting part. We will have good fun with him." After Etna Bianco was handed a walkover in the Ladbrokes “Chasing Excellence" Beginners’ Chase, stablemate No Way Jay got the ball rolling for the Tizzard team when action on the track started in the Ascot Promoting Safer Gambling Week “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle. After finding only one too strong on his debut over hurdles at the track last month, the son of Harzand had little trouble in going one better under Freddie Gingell, to score for the first time since making a winning racecourse bow at Wincanton last November. Appearing to appreciate the step up to an extended two-miles-three-furlongs, the 6/5 favourite pulled out plenty when required to defeat the gambled on Jet Bay by four lengths to give Tizzard his third successive win in the race. Tizzard said: “I think the step up in distance helped, but I don’t think he needed to step forward as he had improved at home. I didn’t think he needed to jump forward massively. He had a look at the second last, but when the other horse got to him at the last he quickened away nicely. "He had decent bumper form as he was fourth in that nice Listed bumper here last season. We were quite happy to put a line through his two runs at Newbury. It is a good fun syndicate (First Past The Post) that owns him, as a lot of my owners are in it. Jack Moulsdale, Terry Warner’s grandson, runs it, and the horse is named after his dad, who we lost five years ago. They are a good, fun bunch."

Spanish Stroll justified favouritism at Ascot

Western Knight gave the form of Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Meetmebythesea a timely boost after giving Tizzard his fourth winner at the Berkshire in the feature Join Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £30 Handicap Chase. Last sighted finishing down the field in the Grade Two Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase behind the JP McManus-owned gelding at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the son of Westerner appeared to appreciate the return to calmer waters. And although getting in slightly tight at the last in the two-mile-five-furlong contest, it failed to halt the momentum of the 5/2 chance, who gave Johnston his second winner of the day when holding Somespring Special at bay by a length.

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