Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Kempton novice one to watch

Kempton’s card opens with an interesting-looking novice for two-year-olds over a mile (18:20). Five of the eight are making their debuts and pick of the newcomers on paper is Cites, trained by Ralph Beckett for Fitri Hay, a son of Wootton Bassett out of By Starlight who was a useful filly over middle distances. Among the others making their debuts is Wykehurst Park for Andrew Balding, notable for being one of only a handful of runners for top stayer Stradivarius so far, and the first one to be tried over as far as a mile. But the newcomers look up against it because a couple of those who have run set a high standard. One of those is Sommood for the Crisford stable fresh from a Group 1 win at the weekend with Senorita Bonita in the Prix Morny. Sommood earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag on his debut at Newmarket earlier in the month after shaping with plenty of encouragement behind the most impressive Godolphin winner Desert Castle. However, Sommood might be bumping into another Godolphin hotpot here too as Al Wathba holds some big entries this autumn and is the pick on form, having been runner-up in both his starts for 'Hot Trainer' Charlie Appleby. His debut effort reads particularly well as he chased home the more experienced Haffner, winner of last week’s Acomb Stakes, on his debut in what’s often a significant maiden at the Newmarket July meeting. It was therefore a surprise that Al Wathba got turned over in a three-runner novice at Leicester next time, but he should have learned more from that run, where he earned the 'Sectional Timing' flag, and the extra furlong here may well suit this scopey sort.

Arry still on the Up

The dark blue and pink Canisbay Bloodstock colours are a familiar sight at Kempton and among several winners for the owners at the track this year is I’m Workin On It, who has notched three course victories there in 2026 for Rod Millman. Stablemate Arry Up is another above-average handicapper for the same connections, and he has a good chance of also making it three wins at Kempton this year in their six-furlong handicap (20:21). A strong-travelling type who usually makes the running, Arry Up’s form is generally progressive, with his first win coming in a nursery at Leicester on his final start last season. He has taken his form up a notch or two this year, returning with his first win at Kempton in April and then following up under a penalty over the same course and distance a week later. Forcing the pace in a big field at Ascot didn’t work out for him next time, but he ran well again returned to Kempton in June, finishing fourth after probably going off too hard. Back on turf, though, Arry Up proved himself better than ever at Sandown last time, well backed taking on his elders for the first time and making short work of them on a first try over the minimum trip. Ridden with a bit more restraint this time, he was in command entering the final furlong and ran out a ready winner by two lengths from Nogos Dream, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Nicely drawn for one who likes to front run, Arry Up can defy the handicapper again back at a track that clearly suits.

Trip will suit Hot Silk

Hot Silk is yet to get her head in front, but she has made the frame in all her starts this year for ‘Hot Trainer’ James Fanshawe and the step up to a mile and a half, along with the fitting of cheekpieces for the first time, can help her get off the mark in Kempton’s mile and a half handicap (20:51). The trip is significant because Hot Silk, who carries the Fittocks Stud colours of Sara and Luca Cumani, is a daughter of the same owners’ smart filly Silk Sari. She achieved a Timeform rating of 116 when trained by Luca Cumani, winning the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster over a mile and three quarters and finishing second in the Fillies & Mares Stakes. The extra furlong should therefore suit Hot Silk who ran her best race yet when a close second over eleven furlongs at Kempton on her latest start. She shaped well in going down by a head to Flightofthephoenix, picking her way through the field having been patiently ridden and then keeping on well in the last half-furlong, giving the impression she’ll improve further with a step up in trip. As well as earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, Hot Silk gained the ‘Sectional Timing’ flag for that run and, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, she’s capable of going one better for her in-form yard.