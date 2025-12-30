Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Solid Tyrrhenian Sea stands out on ratings

Tyrrhenian Sea had to settle for second in the listed Quebec Stakes (14:00 Lingfield) last season, but he was unlucky to bump into a very smart rival on that occasion as the winner, Royal Champion, has gone on to achieve notable success in 2025. Royal Champion has won the Winter Derby, York Stakes and valuable Bahrain International Trophy this year, so time has shown that Tyrrhenian Sea was facing an extremely stiff task in his bid to add to win the Quebec Stakes for a second year in a row. Tyrrhenian Sea looks to have been found a good opportunity this year, however, and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 10 lb based on the form he showed when a comfortable winner of the listed Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield in February. He's not been at that level in three starts since, but two of those were on turf (on which he isn't so effective) and his comeback third in the listed Hyde Stakes at Kempton was a respectable effort and provides him a solid platform he can build on. His all-weather record, particularly around Lingfield where he has yet to finish outside the first two in five starts, is difficult to knock and he sets a high standard for his rivals to aim at.

Invited should benefit from drop in grade

Invited has failed to fire on his last couple of starts, but his latest effort at Lingfield isn't difficult to forgive as he had the outside stall and raced wide. That was in a competitive class 3 handicap in which the top-rated horse had a BHA rating of 92, but Invited drops in grade and is faced with a less competitive environment in the class 4 mile handicap (14:30) at the same course on Wednesday. He heads the BHA ratings off a mark of 85, which is only 1 lb higher than when successful in a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield in August on the last occasion he tackled class 4 company. He's clearly on a competitive mark and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Twilight Madness still well treated on older form

Twilight Madness is bidding to complete a hat-trick in the six-furlong handicap (15:30) at Lingfield, a race he won off a much higher mark two seasons ago. Twilight Madness landed a gamble and snapped a losing sequence stretching back to this race in 2023 when he was successful over course and distance four weeks ago. That comfortable victory was then followed up by a more gritty success at Wolverhampton five days later which underlined he's back in good heart. He has edged up 2 lb for his latest win and should remain competitive even on that form. However, he won this race two years ago off an 11 lb higher mark and had scored off even higher perches in the past, so he's potentially well treated now that he's stopped the slide.