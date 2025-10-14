Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

In-form Snowden can enhance good record at Wetherby

Jamie Snowden enjoyed a career-best campaign last season when sending out 62 winners, but there's a good chance he'll set a new benchmark this term given he's already had 30 winners by mid-October. This month has proved especially fruitful for Snowden who has had nine winners from only 16 runners at a strike rate of 56.3%. Unsurprisingly, that exceptional form has warranted Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag. Snowden has two runners on Wednesday, including one at Wetherby, a course which has been a happy hunting ground over the years. Since the start of the 2020/21 season, Snowden has had nine winners from 31 runners in national hunt races at Wetherby at an impressive strike rate of 29% - his overall strike rate in that time is 18.7%. Snowden is represented on Wednesday by Torneo in the two-mile handicap chase (14:48). He progressed well during his first campaign over fences last term, winning on two occasions and looking set to go close when departing three out at Ayr on his final start. He could have more to offer this season.

Mr Alan bidding for third win in Nottingham handicap

Mr Alan came up short when only fourth in this extended mile-and-a-quarter handicap (15:14) at Nottingham last season, but he won the race in 2022 and 2023 and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings this time around. Mr Alan's losing run stretches back to his narrow victory in this two seasons ago, but he's run plenty of creditable races in defeat during that spell, including at Pontefract last month when finishing third behind a couple of improving three-year-olds. Mr Alan has been dropped 1 lb since that effort so is now back down to his last winning mark and on this occasion will have the assistance of promising apprentice Alexandra Egan, who claims 7 lb. Egan has had eight winners from 39 rides since moving to Britain, at an impressive strike rate of 20.5%, while backing each of those mounts would have produced a profit of £14.12 to £1 level stakes.

Aurea Fortuna well treated back over fences

Aurea Fortuna failed to make a telling impact during his first crack at chasing last season but, having improved over hurdles subsequently, looks likely to make a better first of things this time around. Aurea Fortuna had made the frame in a few handicap hurdles last season but showed improved form to get off the mark at the Galway Festival in August. He then backed that up when third, albeit a long way behind the winner, in another big-field handicap hurdle at Navan last month. His victory was achieved off an Irish mark of 101 and his creditable third came off 110. He, therefore, could prove very well treated off a mark of only 96 over fences. Indeed, even his effort when eighth behind some fairly useful rivals in a beginners' chase at Limerick last year leaves him looking fairly treated, and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the amateur riders' handicap chase (16:35) at Punchestown by 5 lb. He'll also have the assistance of the most experienced and successful rider in the line-up, Derek O'Connor.